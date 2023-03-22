REXIS BIOTECH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP WITH MASSACHUSETTS CANNABIS RETAILER HAPPY VALLEY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rexis Biotech Inc. ("REXIS") is pleased to announce its continued growth and expansion into the legal cannabis markets through a strategic partnership with Happy Valley, Inc. (“Happy Valley”).
Happy Valley is a full-service premium cannabis company serving legal age recreational customers and medical marijuana patients throughout Massachusetts. In 2022, Happy Valley was voted the #1 Massachusetts cannabis retailer by customers and independent industry experts. Happy Valley has built an award-winning product line and management team supporting industry growth through product and manufacturing innovations along with dedicated community support programs.
Torrin Panico, Happy Valley Director of Product Development, stated, “I am always looking for the latest technological advancements in the cannabis industry for product innovation. Rexis’ Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber technology has changed the game. This tech does not involve emulsions or delicate high-pressure machines and when processed produces a water-soluble powder. I feel very confident we are delivering a true rapid delivery system to our patients that they can trust and really dial in their experience.”
Keith Bushfield, Rexis President & CEO, commented “Our strategic partnership approach is to win with winners and Happy Valley exemplifies this approach. Happy Valley’s adoption of our technology to power their edible and drink products is a testament to the unique value proposition our delivery system provides. The results have already proven themselves with two first place finishes for their gummi and drink mix formulations at the High Times Cannabis Cup in Massachusetts. We look forward to our long-term relationship as we work with Happy Valley to further expand product offerings and drive revenue.”
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
Rexis Biotech Inc.
Keith Bushfield
CEO/President
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
About Rexis Biotech Inc.
Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water based ingredients for use in Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.
Media Inquires
Ryan Erving
ryan@rexissystems.com
(415) 314- 7133
For more information, please visit: www.rexissystems.com
Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products or ingredients are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
