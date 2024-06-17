Entries for Tasting Australia Spirit Awards now open

Release date: 17/06/24

Distillers from across the nation are invited to submit entries into the seventh annual Tasting Australia Spirit Awards with entries opening today and closing on Friday 26 July 2024.

During that period, Australian distillers can submit products into the 11 award categories for the chance to earn national acclaim and gain valuable product feedback and tasting notes from industry experts including Campari Academy Australia’s Krystal Hart and drinks writer Fred Siggins. Legendary Tasmanian distiller Bill Lark will also return as this year’s Spirit Awards Patron.

An awards presentation will take place on Wednesday 28 August in Adelaide.

Gold medal winners will be integrated into the events and drinks programming for Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel 2025, which will take place next autumn.

The awards follow this year’s record-breaking Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel, with an all-time high 77,000 attendees flocking to Town Square in Adelaide’s Victoria Square/Tartanyangga over the 10-day festival – up on the previous record of 68,000 visitors in 2023.

In 2023, a record number of distillers from across Australia entered their products into the coveted awards with 86 distillers submitting more than 280 products. The awards saw nine South Australian products take out a total of 11 best in class categories, highlighting the state’s leading reputation in the nation’s distilling industry.

To submit an entry into the 2024 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards visit tastingaustralia.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The Tasting Australia Spirit Awards is a chance to showcase the quality of South Australian products and those from around the nation.

This year’s edition of Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel saw record attendance and we are excited to continue that momentum into the 2024 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards.

Since the awards began seven years ago, we have seen the country’s distilling industry grow exponentially, with South Australian producers leading the way and helping showcase our state’s premium products on a national stage.

Attributable to Ollie Margan, Head Judge and South Australian hospitality entrepreneur

I feel privileged to lead judging again this year in a competition that celebrates distillers.

It’s so inspiring to see what distillers of Australia are capable of. Competitions like the Tasting Australia Spirit Awards celebrate, acknowledge and inspire innovation amongst distillers.

This is a valuable opportunity for distillers to connect, benchmark themselves against their peers, and get their product in front of industry leaders and experts.

As someone in the hospitality industry, we are looking for products that are innovative, high quality and something marketable that consumers will want to buy and drink.