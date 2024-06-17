South Australia welcomes continued panda presence at Adelaide Zoo

Release date: 17/06/24

The South Australian Government welcomes the offer from the People’s Republic of China of two new pandas for the Adelaide Zoo.

The offer was made on Sunday morning by the Chinese Premier, Mr Li Qiang, at the Adelaide Zoo – the Premier’s first stop on his Australian visit.

This is the first visit to Australia by a Chinese Premier since 2017.

The South Australian Government will work closely with the Commonwealth Government, the Adelaide Zoo and Chinese counterparts on arrangements to select the new pandas and complete necessary regulatory processes ahead of their arrival.

The South Australian Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration of the People’s Republic of China to further cooperation between the governments on promoting Giant Panda conservation.

The Adelaide Zoo’s current pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni have been a major attraction since 2009, helping drive local, interstate and overseas visitors.

The South Australian Government appreciates the efforts of the Commonwealth Government, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Penny Wong, in helping facilitate the visit.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We warmly welcome the offer from Premier Li of two new pandas at the Adelaide Zoo, and we look forward to working through the details of their arrival over coming months.

I’d like to thank the Federal Government, and particularly the Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, for helping make this a reality.

Wang Wang and Fu Ni have been a major drawcard at the Adelaide Zoo, delighting visitors from across the world. We know a new pair will provide further delight for many years to come.

This is yet another sign of the strengthening of our relationship with China, South Australia’s largest export market and a very important trade and economic partner for our state.

Attributable to Susan Close

I know many South Australians will be thrilled to know there will be a continued panda presence at the Adelaide Zoo.

We’ll be working closely with the Zoo and Chinese officials to organise transfer, travel and regulatory arrangements in coming months.’

Attributable to Zoos SA CE Elaine Bensted

Zoos SA is delighted to learn that Australasia’s future with Giant Panda conservation will continue at Adelaide Zoo.

We are honoured to have been home to Fu Ni and Wang Wang and that honour will continue with the arrival of the new Giant Panda pair.