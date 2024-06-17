Tendinopathy Market Size Report 2034 | Market Drivers & Barriers, Clinical Trials and Latest Drugs Approvals

Tendinopathy Market

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s "Tendinopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Tendinopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as Tendinopathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Tendinopathy Market Research Report

• June 2024:- Novartis Pharmaceuticals- A Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel Group, Multicenter, 24-week Study Investigating the Efficacy and Safety of Secukinumab Compared to Placebo in Adult Patients With Moderate to Severe Rotator Cuff Tendinopathy and Failure to Conventional Therapy. The purpose of this study is to investigate the efficacy and safety of AIN457 (secukinumab s.c.) compared to placebo in adult patients with moderate to severe rotator cuff tendinopathy and failure to conventional therapy.

• The Incident cases of Tendinopathy are on the rise, and it is estimated that the United States accounted for more than ~12,000,000 cases in 2023.

• Among gender-specific tendinopathy incident cases, males are the primary contributors compared to females in the United States.

• According to estimates, tendinitis and tendinosis are the primary types of tendinopathy, with tendinosis accounting for the highest number of cases in 2023.

• As per the estimates, in the United States, the treated cases of tendinopathy were ~6,000,000 cases in 2023 which is expected to increase during the forecast period.

• The leading Tendinopathy Companies such as MiMedx Group, R3 Stem Cell, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, University of Wisconsin-Madison/General Electric, Ipsen, Orthocell Limited, and others.

• Promising Tendinopathy Therapies such as secukinumab, NGI226, TenoMiR, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), vimseltinib, and others.

Tendinopathy Epidemiology Insights in the 7MM

• Total Tendinopathy incident cases

• Tendinopathy gender-specific incident cases

• Tendinopathy type-specific incident cases

• Tendinopathy region-specific cases

• Total Tendinopathy treated cases

Tendinopathy Emerging Drugs

• CWT-001: Causeway Therapeutics

TenoMiR(CWT-001), is a microRNA replacement therapy that directly targets critical disease pathways restoring tendons to normal structure and function. We have shown that a single local injection of TenoMiR improves tendon healing in pre-clinical models. TenoMiR is unique in directly targeting the critical collagen production changes associated with tendinopathy. Unlike other therapies, TenoMiR has a well-defined mode of action that is supported by a wealth of scientific data. Moreover, treatment with TenoMiR does not require invasive biopsies and can be delivered at the point of initial diagnosis, initiating recovery at the very earliest time.

• COSENTYX (Secukinumab): Novartis

COSENTYX is a fully human biologic that specifically targets and blocks interleukin-17A (IL-17A), an important cytokine involved in the inflammation of psoriatic arthritis (PsA), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). COSENTYX is a proven medicine and has been studied clinically for more than 14 years. Currently, the drug is being investigated in Phase III for the rotator cuff tendinopathy. The company is expected to release data from its Phase III trial (NCT05722522) by 2025.

Tendinopathy Market Outlook

The tendinopathy treatment landscape continues to evolve, and several companies are furiously working toward the development of new treatments. Approximately 40-50% of patients undergo physiotherapeutic management. Indeed, the management of tendinopathies with the aid of oral supplementation is a relatively new approach. Oral supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate, vitamin C, hydrolyzed type 1 collagen, curcumin, boswellic acid, and methylsulfonylmethane have a potential role in tendon healing.

Tendinopathy Drug Market

Referring patients with tendinopathy to orthopedists, primary care doctors, and physical therapists is common practice, for patients with tendinopathy, orthopedists may feel that their options are limited. These patients require frequent monitoring. The United States drug pricing regime is complex given its multi-payer model. It is currently undergoing significant changes, with recent federal legislation, such as the Prescription Drug Pricing Reform provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, significantly altering the pricing regime under certain federal programs.

Scope of the Tendinopathy Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Study Period- 2020-2034

• Tendinopathy Companies- MiMedx Group, R3 Stem Cell, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, University of Wisconsin-Madison/General Electric, Ipsen, Orthocell Limited, and others.

• Tendinopathy Therapies- secukinumab, NGI226, TenoMiR, Pimicotinib(ABSK021), vimseltinib, and others.

• Tendinopathy Market Dynamics: Tendinopathy Market drivers and Tendinopathy Market Barriers

• Tendinopathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Tendinopathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Tendinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3 Tendinopathy Drug Market Overview at a Glance

4 Executive Summary of Tendinopathy

4.1 Key events

5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6 Disease Background and Overview

7 Tendinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Patient Journey

9 Emerging Therapies

10 Tendinopathy: The 7MM Analysis

11 KOL Views

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Unmet Needs

14 Appendix

15 DelveInsight Capabilities

16 Disclaimer

