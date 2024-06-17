Development of new manufacturing orders in April 2024

© Monty Rakusen/cultura/Corbis

According to the Federal Statistical Office1, new orders fell slightly in April compared to the previous month (-0.2 % ), adjusted for price, calendar and seasonal effects. This shows that the downward trend seen since the beginning of the year is continuing, albeit at a much slower pace. In March, the decline was even as much as -0.8 % (revised). Domestic orders slipped (-0.3 % ), whereas foreign demand more or less stagnated (-0.1 % ). A drop in orders from the eurozone (-1.4 % ) was offset by an increase in orders from outside the eurozone (+0.6 % ).

Once again, the individual branches within the manufacturing sector saw differing developments: the sector of “other vehicles”, which in the past was dominated by large orders, saw a sharp decline in orders (-15.4 % ). Data, electrical and optical devices (-51 % ) and electrical equipment (-4.1 % ) also recorded significantly fewer orders. In contrast, there was a noticeable increase in orders in the textiles (+10.9 % ), motor vehicles and parts (+4.1 % ) and metal production (+3.3 % ) sectors.

Despite another decline in new manufacturing orders, the figure for April (adjusted for large orders) showed a strong increase of 2.9 % . Large orders from other European countries in particular have recently led to high monthly fluctuations. Sentiment indicators such as the ifo business climate and purchasing managers indexes suggest a gradual recovery in domestic and foreign demand, which is expected to lead to a trend reversal in incoming orders over the further course of the year.

1 Press release of the Federal Statistical Office of 6 June 2024.