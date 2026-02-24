Germany and Canada strengthen partnership for automotive and mobility industry

Federal Minister Katherina Reiche and Canada’s Industry Minister Mélanie Joly signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on Dialogue and Cooperation regarding the Automotive and Mobility Sectors on Monday, 23 February 2026.

The declaration by the Department of Industry of Canada and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy underscores the strategic significance of the automotive and mobility sectors for economic security, resilience and growth in both countries. The aim is to strengthen the industrial base, to diversify and stabilise supply chains, and to further accelerate the introduction of zero- and low-emission vehicles. German automotive companies and their subsidiaries already provide some 15,000 high-grade jobs in Canada.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche: Combining strengths. Safeguarding supply chains. Promoting forward-looking technologies – Canada and Germany are committed to these three goals. The geopolitical challenges of our time demand a strategic response. Together, we are sending out a clear signal: for economic security, for technological sovereignty and for a fresh stimulus to growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Canada’s Industry Minister Mélanie Joly: Canada is a proud auto nation, backed by world class workers, leading edge innovation, and vehicles that rank among the best produced anywhere. With this joint declaration, Canada and Germany are strengthening collaboration on EV and hydrogen mobility, advancing battery and critical minerals partnerships, and drawing high value investment into communities across the country. This agreement will help grow and modernize Canada’s auto sector, create good jobs nationwide, and reinforce our role as a global leader in next generation vehicle manufacturing.

The agreement envisages a targeted expansion of industrial cooperation – for example in the dialogue on sectoral development, the expansion of bilateral trade in automobiles, and the roll-out of battery-and hydrogen-based mobility. Also, the dialogue between companies, research institutions and industrial associations in the two countries is to be intensified. An Autos and Mobility Joint Cooperation Group is to be set up for this purpose.

By concluding this Declaration of Intent, Canada and Germany are sending out a clear signal for closer partnership in central forward-looking industries. They are confirming their desire to counter geopolitical challenges together, and to give a permanent boost to their economic cooperation.