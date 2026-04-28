First Germany-UK Business and Government Forum in Berlin: Strengthening cooperation in economic security and critical raw materials

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle today opened the first Germany-UK Business and Government Forum under the title "Germany and the UK – Partners for Growth, Competitiveness & Resilience" in Berlin.

Both countries are deepening their cooperation on key challenges of the future, such as economic security, critical raw materials and resilient supply chains. As part of the event, Minister Reiche and Secretary of State Kyle signed joint declarations in these areas and exchanged views with business representatives from both countries.

Germany – Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche: Germany and the United Kingdom are addressing key challenges of the future together. In times of growing geopolitical tensions, we are strengthening our cooperation in targeted ways – in the areas of economic security, critical raw materials and the development of resilient supply chains. We must reduce dependencies, safeguard our competitiveness and enable new economic growth. Only if we take strategic steps today, will we be able to act tomorrow.

United Kingdom – Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle: It is more important than ever that like-minded countries work together to build resilience and economic security. This Forum highlights how, by working together on future-facing industries, both the UK and German economies can grow. Critical minerals sit at the heart of the UK’s Industrial Strategy, so we're working with Germany to unlock opportunities in key sectors and make our supply chains future-ready.

The Germany-UK Business and Government Forum is a flagship project under the German-British Treaty on Friendship and Bilateral Cooperation (Kensington Treaty), which was signed by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on 17 July 2025. The event is being held under the patronage of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy and the UK Department for Business and Trade. It is organised by the German-British Chamber of Industry and Commerce in cooperation with the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) and the Federation of German Businesses (BDI).