The Soapgirls Are Ready to Rock America with Headline Tour
The Soapgirls kick off highly anticipated headline Wild at Heart 2024 US tour in JuneNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SoapGirls, South Africa’s most exciting rock export, embark on their much-awaited Wild at Heart U.S. tour from June 2024. Known for their raw energy, rebellious spirit, and charismatic yet unapologetic performances, The SoapGirls have captivated global audiences with their powerful vocals, gritty guitar riffs, and an electrifying can’t-take-your-eyes-off-them stage presence, and they’re now set to ignite stages across the nation, making this headline tour a must-see event for rock fans.
Hot off the back of a UK tour, The Soapgirls kick off their U.S dates with a performance at Chicago’s annual Motoblot festival before a nationwide tour. The U.S tour promises to be another celebration of music and freedom, with a setlist comprising old fan favorites and the first live performances of new tracks from their highly anticipated next album, due to be released in 2025.
Dates and locations:
• 06/21 Chicago, IL Motoblot Festival
• 06/23 Westland, MI Token Lounge
• 06/26 Rochester, NY Photo City Music Hall
• 06/27 Lakewood, OH The Winchester Music Tavern
• 06/28 Pittsburgh, PA The Smiling Moose
• 06/29 Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe
• 06/30 Mechanicsburg, PA Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.
• 07/19 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads
• 07/21 Denver, CO HQ
• 08/07 Flagstaff, AZ Orpheum Theater
More dates to be announced and can be found at: https://thesoapgirls.com/tour/wild-at-heart-tour-2024/
Unfiltered and unstoppable, The Soapgirls – sisters Mie and Mille Debray – have carved a unique niche in the rock and grunge landscape with their fearless approach to music and performance. From their beginnings busking on the streets of Cape Town, the girls put their heart and soul into every performance, creating a high-octane live show that is immersive and unforgettable and a testament to their dedication to self-expression, freedom and empowerment.
The band is renowned for its close connection with fans – known as Soapsuds – building a community that transcends the stage, with the band holding multiple live streams on YouTube and Instagram each week that pull in thousands of views. This is a rare opportunity to witness a band that embodies the spirit of rock in its purest form. Tickets are expected to sell out fast.
About
The Soapgirls play grunge and rock, drawing influences from Alice in Chains, Lamb of God and Nirvana, through to Fleetwood Mac, Blondie and classic rock and pop. The music is gritty and rocky, yet melodic and catchy, with vocals that range from sweet harmonies to raw growls. The band tours for 6-8 months each year, playing across the UK, Europe, Japan and USA, steadily building a growing fanbase and carving their own unique niche. They have released four albums, amassed millions of views on YouTube, hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify, with tens of thousands of followers on Spotify, Instagram and YouTube.
More details and music can be found at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.soapgirls
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1OLHfdAPzzmWwnOVSX67km?si=cOhS1_OFQhS6knUdNzO6kw
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSoapGirlsOfficial
Website: https://thesoapgirls.com/
Photos can be downloaded at: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/15wpdJOTpiix-fRsPB0jfUX8-ZjkJU2uM?usp=drive_link
