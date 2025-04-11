The SoapGirls Return to the U.S. for Wild Summer 2025 Tour and Release New Music Video
International Rock Duo’s latest single “She Don’t Wanna” shows North America what to expect from the girls’ high-energy anthems and fearless stage presence
The tour comes hot on the heels of The SoapGirls releasing their new video for single “She Don’t Wanna”, a gritty, emotionally charged anthem of resistance and inner turmoil, which is already making waves across alternative and indie stations in the UK, Europe, and now breaking into U.S. college radio playlists.
“We’re not just coming to play shows — we’re coming to reconnect with our American fans and do what we love most: perform with heart, honesty, and zero compromise,” says Camille, bass player and joint vocalist with the SoapGirls.
The SoapGirls have released four albums and gained millions of views and streams across YouTube and music streaming platforms, building a community of fans – known as SoapSuds – and continuing to make waves in the music industry on their own terms.
Tour Dates, Tickets and Locations:
Thursday, May 15, 2025: Minneapolis MN - Green Room
Friday, May 16, 2025: Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
Saturday, May 17, 2025: Lincoln, NE - Witches Brew
Sunday, May 18, 2025: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
Wednesday, May 21, 2025: Austin, TX - Come and Take it
Thursday, May 22, 2025: Houston, TX - Scout
Sunday, May 25, 2025: Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's
Tuesday, May 27, 2025: New Orleans, LA - No Dice
Thursday, May 29, 2025: Orlando, FL - Conduit
Thursday, June 5, 2025: Wilmington, NC - Eagles Dare
Friday, June 6, 2025: Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals Live
Sunday, June 8, 2025: Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
Wednesday, June 11, 2025: Boston, MA - Rockwell
Thursday, June 12, 2025: Albany, NY - Empire Underground
Friday, June 13, 2025: Providence, RI - The Parlour
Monday, June 16, 2025: Thomasville, PA - Racehorse Tavern
Tuesday, June 17, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose
Thursday, June 19, 2025: Lakewood, OH - The Winchester
Saturday, June 21, 2025: Westland, MI - Token Lounge
Tuesday, June 24, 2025: Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
Wednesday, June 25, 2025: Madison, WI - Crucible
Friday, June 27, 2025: Chicago, IL - Motoblot
Tuesday, July 1, 2025: Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
Wednesday, July 2, 2025: Louisville, KY - Bourbon Hall
Further dates will be announced, for more information visit: https://thesoapgirls.com/tour/.
The SoapGirls are available for additional US tour dates. Booking enquiries are handled by TKO: www.tkoco.com.
Listen To The SoapGirls on SPOTIFY | APPLE | AMAZON | YOUTUBE | BANDCAMP.
About The SoapGirls
Formed by sisters Noemie (guitar, vocals) and Camille Debray (bass, vocals), this genre-defying alternative rock duo have attracted international attention, critical acclaim and an army of fans. The SoapGirls’ sound is a captivating blend of grunge and rock, drawing influences from legends like Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, and Nirvana, as well as Fleetwood Mac, Blondie, and classic rock and pop. Their music is gritty yet melodic, with vocals that range from sweet harmonies to raw growls.
https://thesoapgirls.com/
Chris Gibbs
Volume Four Communications Ltd
+44 7734 422058
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
The SoapGirls release new video "She Don't Wanna"
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.