The SoapGirls Return to the U.S. for Wild Summer 2025 Tour and Release New Music Video

International Rock Duo’s latest single “She Don’t Wanna” shows North America what to expect from the girls’ high-energy anthems and fearless stage presence

We’re not just coming to play shows — we’re coming to reconnect with our American fans and do what we love most: perform with heart, honesty, and zero compromise” — Camille, The SoapGirls

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative rock duo The SoapGirls return to the U.S. in May 2025 with a coast-to-coast tour that promises intensity, connection, and pure musical rebellion. The tour will begin on May 15 at The Green Room in Minneapolis, MN and take in shows nationwide, including Chicago’s Motoblot festival and legendary venues like Knuckleheads (Kansas City, MO), The Rockwell (Boston, MA) and The Metro Gallery (Baltimore, MD). The U.S. leg of the Wild at Heart tour stretches between May and July 2025, delivering the cathartic, high-voltage rock show that has earned the band a fiercely loyal following across the globe.The tour comes hot on the heels of The SoapGirls releasing their new video for single “ She Don’t Wanna ”, a gritty, emotionally charged anthem of resistance and inner turmoil, which is already making waves across alternative and indie stations in the UK, Europe, and now breaking into U.S. college radio playlists.“We’re not just coming to play shows — we’re coming to reconnect with our American fans and do what we love most: perform with heart, honesty, and zero compromise,” says Camille, bass player and joint vocalist with the SoapGirls.The SoapGirls have released four albums and gained millions of views and streams across YouTube and music streaming platforms, building a community of fans – known as SoapSuds – and continuing to make waves in the music industry on their own terms.Thursday, May 15, 2025: Minneapolis MN - Green RoomFriday, May 16, 2025: Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs BarSaturday, May 17, 2025: Lincoln, NE - Witches BrewSunday, May 18, 2025: Kansas City, MO - KnuckleheadsWednesday, May 21, 2025: Austin, TX - Come and Take itThursday, May 22, 2025: Houston, TX - ScoutSunday, May 25, 2025: Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal'sTuesday, May 27, 2025: New Orleans, LA - No DiceThursday, May 29, 2025: Orlando, FL - ConduitThursday, June 5, 2025: Wilmington, NC - Eagles DareFriday, June 6, 2025: Virginia Beach, VA - Scandals LiveSunday, June 8, 2025: Baltimore, MD - Metro GalleryWednesday, June 11, 2025: Boston, MA - RockwellThursday, June 12, 2025: Albany, NY - Empire UndergroundFriday, June 13, 2025: Providence, RI - The ParlourMonday, June 16, 2025: Thomasville, PA - Racehorse TavernTuesday, June 17, 2025: Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling MooseThursday, June 19, 2025: Lakewood, OH - The WinchesterSaturday, June 21, 2025: Westland, MI - Token LoungeTuesday, June 24, 2025: Des Moines, IA - Lefty'sWednesday, June 25, 2025: Madison, WI - CrucibleFriday, June 27, 2025: Chicago, IL - MotoblotTuesday, July 1, 2025: Columbus, OH - Rumba CafeWednesday, July 2, 2025: Louisville, KY - Bourbon HallFurther dates will be announced, for more information visit: https://thesoapgirls.com/tour/ The SoapGirls are available for additional US tour dates. Booking enquiries are handled by TKO: www.tkoco.com Listen To The SoapGirls on SPOTIFY | APPLE | AMAZON | YOUTUBE | BANDCAMP.About The SoapGirlsFormed by sisters Noemie (guitar, vocals) and Camille Debray (bass, vocals), this genre-defying alternative rock duo have attracted international attention, critical acclaim and an army of fans. The SoapGirls’ sound is a captivating blend of grunge and rock, drawing influences from legends like Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, and Nirvana, as well as Fleetwood Mac, Blondie, and classic rock and pop. Their music is gritty yet melodic, with vocals that range from sweet harmonies to raw growls.

