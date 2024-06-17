SODA.Auto Introduces Vehicle Software Validation as a Subscription
SODA.Validate Infrastructure Solution For The First Time Brings an AWS-like Testing Process for Developing Software-Defined Vehicles.LONDON, UK, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SODA.Auto, developer of software-defined vehicle technologies, today unveiled a new subscription model for SODA.Validate, a testing and validation environment that revolutionizes the development and testing process for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). SODA.Validate brings the convenience and flexibility of on-demand software validation to the automotive industry.
SODA.Validate's unified environment enables MIL/SIL/HIL testing at the system and vehicle level in parallel, significantly reducing development time and costs. SODA offers approachable subscription pricing options for its validation infrastructure to cater to the diverse needs of software-defined automakers of all sizes. The testing platform subscription starts at £1,000 per month per rig for testing a single electronic control unit (ECU), while testing an entire car with up to 10 ECUs is available for £3,000 per month. In traditional pricing models, automakers were required to make upfront investments of hundreds of thousands to achieve the same results.
To demonstrate the effectiveness of SODA.Validate, the company recently conducted real-world testing on a fleet of vehicles for one of software-defined automakers. The results, as showcased in the accompanying image, highlight the platform's ability to streamline the validation process and deliver tangible benefits to automakers.
"We are on a mission to change the business model for the SDV market, including the Hardware in the Loop (HIL) validation for the new generation of vehicles,'' said Sergey Malygin, CEO at SODA.Auto. "Automakers face the challenge of constantly improving vehicles to meet consumer and market demands. By offering vehicle software validation as a subscription, we enable customers to innovate without significant upfront investments."
The newest Subscription model comes as advancement on top of the earlier announcement of SODA’s proprietary hardware solution SODA.Validate with the Software Defined Rig, a modular and scalable MIL/SIL/HIL testing platform enabling end-to-end validation of vehicle software.
SODA.Auto invites journalists and industry professionals to experience SODA.Validate proprietary hardware and software capabilities firsthand at MOVE London, taking place on June 19-20. Visit Booth 70 to witness the future of vehicle software validation and learn how SODA.Auto is transforming the automotive landscape.
About SODA.Auto
SODA.Auto UK LTD (Software Defined Auto) is a UK-based company on a mission to transform the automotive industry. The company envisions a world where a brand-new vehicle model can be brought to life with just a few clicks, thanks to its AI-powered tools and digital twin approach. SODA.Auto's team of over 60 engineers brings a wealth of experience in continuous technology improvement. The SODA V Suite, including SODA.Create, SODA.Validate, SODA.Sim, and Feature Library, offers one-of-a-kind, accessible solutions to reshape vehicle software engineering from idea to certification. Learn more at https://soda.auto/
