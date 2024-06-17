Don’t miss this summer’s top conference on career and technical education

Iowa’s annual conference on career and technical education (CTE) is coming soon to the Prairie Meadows Conference Center in Altoona. CTE educators, administrators, retired professionals and students from secondary and postsecondary CTE programs and career and technical student organizations (CTSO) are invited to attend the 2024 Iowa ACTE Conference on June 18.

This year’s conference is themed “IACTE on Fire: Fostering Innovation, Resilience and Excellence” and will feature keynote speaker Craig Leager, executive dean of instruction at Indian Hills Community College. Quentin Suffren from ExcelinEd will also lead a general session activity on credentials to careers during the conference.

“At the Iowa ACTE Conference, participants will have the opportunity to hear the latest trends and best practices in CTE,” said Cale Hutchings, Iowa Department of Education CTE consultant and Iowa ACTE Board of Directors member. “Let’s come together to share ideas, celebrate our successes and get excited about CTE in Iowa.”

Individuals of any skill level or designated role in CTE are encouraged to attend the conference. Both seasoned participants and newcomers to CTE programs will be able to join in one of four different learning tracks: CTE Authorization, New to CTE, Experienced CTE and CTE Administrator.

Department team members and CTE initiatives will be featured through the conference’s many breakout sessions and activities.

The full-day event will be capped off with several tours around the Prairie Meadows complex that relate to careers in CTE.

Through the Association of Career and Technical Education, Iowa ACTE promotes all facets of career and technical education and is dedicated to providing educational leadership. Their initiatives in CTE help develop a competitive workforce and prepare students for successful careers.

Early bird registration for the conference is now open through June 3, and special pricing is available for students and retirees. A separate registration is also available to participate as a CTSO exhibitor.

Additional information on the 2024 Iowa ACTE Conference can be found on the Iowa ACTE flyer.