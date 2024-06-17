Free cybersecurity tool available to Iowa schools

Students and schools spend more time online than ever before, using multiple technologies often used to facilitate learning and deliver curricula, school districts have become the guardians of student and staff data and sensitive personal information. As a result, schools have become lucrative and vulnerable targets for cyberattacks and malicious cyber actors.

To support school districts in protecting sensitive data, the state of Iowa and the Iowa State University Center for Cybersecurity Innovation and Outreach have partnered to offer the YubiKey Deployment Program at no cost to public school employees who directly manage IT infrastructure or handle sensitive or confidential data.

About the YubiKey Deployment Program

YubiKeys is a hardware-based, multi-factor authentication tool designed to significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches by providing an additional layer of security through multi-factor authentication. The USB devices provide multi-protocol support for strong security for legacy and modern environments while allowing users to secure online accounts on all the devices that they utilize. They effectively prevent unauthorized access and protect against phishing and other cyber threats.

Resource and information

More information about the program, including how to apply, is available at www.cyio.iastate.edu/yubikey. Here, you will find comprehensive resources, including eligibility criteria, application forms and an overview of the deployment process.

How to participate

The deadline for schools to apply is June 20 or until all licenses are allocated. The application process involves verifying eligibility and assessing each applicant’s current cybersecurity infrastructure. Only one person needs to apply for multiple people in their organization. For more information on the YubiKey Deployment Program, how it works, and how you can be a part of this cybersecurity solution, refer to the Frequently Asked Questions webpage or email yubikey@iastate.edu.