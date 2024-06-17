Pfizer ties up with 2 national hospitals for combating antimicrobial resistance

VIETNAM, June 17 - HA NOI — Pfizer Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding with the Viet Nam National Children's Hospital on June 14 and Viet Duc University Hospital on June 13 to carry out a programme for antimicrobial resistance awareness and stewardship.

The Antimicrobial Management Stewardship (AMS) programme with the Ha Noi medial facilities aims to advance the two goals, which are part of a new national strategy for 2023-30.

WHO describes AMR as occurring “when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.”

The programme includes collaboration in organising scientific conferences and AMS training programmes at hospitals, supporting the implementation of the programme at hospitals, and raising AMS awareness and surveillance.

Dr Duong Duc Hung, director of Viet Duc University Hospital, said the fight against antimicrobial resistance faces challenges due to the deeply ingrained habits of the Vietnamese people and difficulties in drug prescription management.

So it is necessary to concentrate resources and boost cooperation between various agencies, healthcare workers and the community, he said.

“This partnership with Pfizer will bring significant progress in preserving the effectiveness of antibiotic treatments and thus improving public health."

Prof Dr Tran Minh Dien, director of the Viet Nam National Children's Hospital, said the partnership would bring opportunities for the hospital to strengthen control and raise awareness of antimicrobial resistance not just among patients but even healthcare professionals.

"It aims to be able to minimise the current rate of antimicrobial resistance in children, helping protect the health of Viet Nam's future generations."

Darrell Oh, general director of Pfizer Vietnam, said cooperating with the two central hospitals would help accelerate the company’s antimicrobial resistance management programme so that it reaches more healthcare professionals and the general public.

“Beyond our efforts to strengthen R&D for a diverse portfolio of antibiotics, we view collaboration and resource-sharing as a key mission in the fight against antimicrobial resistance."

Pfizer understands the importance and responsibility of joining forces with Vietnamese health authorities in protecting people's health, he added.

In recent years Pfizer has actively collaborated for antimicrobial stewardship in Viet Nam through various activities, including forging strategic ties with hospitals and national medical associations. — VNS