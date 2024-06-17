A greenovation forum for businesses to be held later this month

VIETNAM, June 17 - HÀ NỘI — Given the rising demand for sustainable development and the associated business opportunities, the Việt Nam Independent Directors Association (VNIDA) will host a forum for companies to demonstrate their commitment to both economic interests and environmental responsibility in HCM City on June 26.

The Việt Nam Greenovation Forum 2024, themed "Opportunities and Pathways for Vietnamese Businesses,” will guide businesses in accessing green financing, attracting new customers and exploring resource-efficient solutions for green investment.

By fostering collaboration and driving comprehensive changes, the forum aims to position businesses as leaders in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The forum features around 150 pioneering businesses, making significant contributions to the journey of sustainable economic development in HCM City and Việt Nam as a whole.

It will also bring together representatives from financial institutions, technology firms, investment funds and leading consulting companies to discuss the role of businesses in the green transition and the impact of green energy.

Topics include the green transformation of Vietnamese businesses, technological advancements, funding for small and medium-sized enterprises and global ESG standards.

It aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the green economy's current state and future in Việt Nam.

Chairman of VNIDA Nguyễn Sinh Dũng Thắng said: "The Việt Nam Greenovation Forum 2024 will serve as an important platform for businesses already engaged or planning to participate in the green economy and sustainable development.

"Vietnamese businesses can seize real opportunities by embracing the green trend, thereby making significant contributions to the sustainable economic growth of the country." — VNS