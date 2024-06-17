Signal Conditioning Modules Market is anticipated to surpass US$1,843.422 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.32%
The signal conditioning modules market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% from US$1,282.385 million in 2022 to US$1,843.422 million by 2029.
The signal conditioning modules market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% from US$1,282.385 million in 2022 to US$1,843.422 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the signal conditioning modules market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,843.422 million by 2029.
Signal conditioning modules are the devices used to pick up the signal and convert it into higher signals. Signal conditioning modules provide required excitation, scaling, and buffering needed for specific signal types or sensors. These are useful for the long transmission paths where it is utilized to avoid compensating currents which may occur from ground loops. The growing application of robotics would generate significant demand, in 2022, robot installations hit the level of 553,052 units. The electronics industry has the largest application of industrial robots with 28% of installed robots in 2022. The modules are designed to handle the signals related to frequency, speed, or rotation, it is used to convert the input into a usable format for displaying.
Food and beverages would show robust growth owing to the demand for the processed food especially in the markets of Asia Pacific and North America, the demand for these modules will go up. The demand from the defence industry would also show notable growth owing to the tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.
Based on Input, the global signal conditioning modules market is segmented into Temperature input, Process input, Frequency input, and LVDT/RVDT. Temperature inputs are designed to convert the weak signal into the signal readable by the system for temperature monitoring.
Process input finds application in the petrochemical processing, oil & gas, and food & beverage production units used for measuring the pressure, level, flow, etc. mostly the liquids for chemical processes. LVDT/RVDT (Linear/Rotary Variable Differential Transformer), for measuring displacement measurement, used in robotics and machine tools.
Based on application, the global signal conditioning modules market is segmented into data acquisition, process control, and others. The data acquisition segment would show notable growth in the coming years being required for the automating of data collection for carbon accounting, as long as many industries emit greenhouse gases including CO2. Many projects are planned and steps are taken to reduce emissions by capturing carbon from these processes. the process control segment would have a significant share being utilized for increased productivity and profit.
Based on form, the global signal conditioning modules market is segmented into DIN rail-/rack-mounted modules and Standalone/modular modules. DIN rail-/rack-mounted modules, are used in the plug-and-play for any industrial control system. Standalone/modular modules can function on their own, although it has limited flexibility.
Based on end-users, the global signal conditioning modules market is segmented into oil & gas, energy & power, chemical processing, food & beverage, metal & mining, paper & pulp, water & wastewater, aerospace & defense, and others. Oil & gas demand in the developing economies will expand as their needs for energy grow, and new refineries have been set in these regions, hence the demand will be notable in this segment.
Chemical processing requires many industrial modulations for data capturing, flow, temperature, level, etc, signal conditioning modules are applied at various units. With growing urbanization and industrialization, there has been a demand for water & wastewater management plants. The increased demand for processed food is leading to increased application in the food & beverage sector.
Based on geography North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global signal conditioning modules market. The increased challenges of Industry 4.0 have led to sophisticated digital instruments being protected by ground loops, motor noise, and other electrical interference. The signal conditioning modules amplify and convert the signal into a readable form for data acquisition or machine control. They provide the precise measurements, which is needed for the machine-control types of equipment.
With the advent of Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), manufacturers are eager to adapt and transform their infrastructure. The early adaptation to these technologies in the regions will lead to the demand for the signal conditioning modules. The major players like Texas Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Analog Devices, Inc., and Dwyer Instruments, Inc., among others, are headquartered in the USA, giving significant support to the market.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global signal conditioning modules market that have been covered are Texas Instruments, Rockwell Automation, Phoenix Contact, Analog Devices, Inc., TE Connectivity, Yokogawa Corporation, AMETEK, Inc., Dwyer Instruments, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Dataforth Corporation.
The market analytics report segments the signal conditioning modules market on the following basis:
• BY INPUT
o Temperature input
o Process input
o Frequency input
o LVDT/RVDT
• BY APPLICATION
o Data acquisition
o Process control
o Others
• BY FORM
o DIN rail-/rack-mounted modules
o Standalone/modular modules
• BY END-USER
o Oil & Gas
o Energy & Power
o Chemical Processing
o Food & Beverage
o Metal & Mining
o Paper & Pulp
o Water & Wastewater
o Aerospace & Defense
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Texas Instruments
• Rockwell Automation
• Phoenix Contact
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• TE Connectivity
• Yokogawa Corporation
• AMETEK, Inc.
• Dwyer Instruments, Inc.
• Advantech Co., Ltd.
• Dataforth Corporation
