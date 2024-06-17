Gas Sensors Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.66% to reach US$1,838.009 million by 2029
The gas sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% from US$963.553 million in 2022 to US$1,838.009 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the gas sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.66% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,838.009 million by 2029.
A gas sensor is a device that detects the presence of some specified or targeted gases. A gas sensor helps analyze the presence of different types of gases in the environment. The detection of gas sensors is an important process, as it helps detect various flammable and poisonous gases, preventing the risk of gas explosions, and gas poisoning. Gas detection has multiple applications across major industries, like detecting hazardous gases, ensuring safety, preventing fire, and alerting about leaks of some gases.
The use of gas detection has significantly increased the recent years. This increase in demand can also be driven by the increase in the pollution level in the globe. Various companies and organizations are developing new and portable technologies for the personal use of gas detection. For instance, DOD Technologies, Inc., offers its ARA300 Personal O2 Detector, in the global gas sensor market. According to the company, this sensor is a portable and cost-efficient device, which operates on the electrochemical detection principle. various companies are also developing new technologies and products to ensure the safety of the users. For instance, in April 2024, URV developed and launched its new gas sensors, which have the capability to detect chemical warfare gases, in crowded places.
The market size of the gas sensor globally is anticipated to grow in recent years. This growth can be credited to the introduction of new and more advanced technologies into the sensors. For instance, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection, in April 2024, introduced its new technology of gas detection, in its MEMs Sensor. The company aimed to deliver more efficient and accurate readings of about 14 of the most common flammable gases. Similarly, in June 2023, Dräger launched its new portable gas detectors series, single-gas detectors and multi-gas detectors. The single gas detector can measure CO, O2, H2S, and SO2. Whereas the multi-gas detectors can detect Ex, O2, H2S, and NO2. The company developed this technology for personal use.
The gas sensor market by type is segmented into oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, chlorine, nitrogen oxide, and others. Under the type segment of the gas sensor market, carbon monoxide gas detector is anticipated to attain maximum shares. Carbon monoxide is a flammable and poisonous gas, which is odorless and tasteless. The CO detectors are designed to warn about the unusual buildup of CO in any specific place, like a residential or commercial landscape.
The gas sensor market by technology is segmented into electromechanical, PID, catalytic, infrared, and others. Under the technology segment, electrochemical gas sensors are estimated to attain the maximum share, of the gas sensor market. The electrochemical gas sensors detect the concentration of a targeted gas, through the oxidizing process.
The gas sensor market by end-user is segmented into healthcare, energy, automotive, manufacturing, and others. Under the industry segment, energy gas sensors are estimated to attain the maximum share, in the gas sensor market. In the energy industry, the gas sensors are used to detect flammable gas. In this industry, infrared gas sensors are generally used to detect the targeted gas.
Based on geography, the gas sensor market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region is among the global hubs for the manufacturing and energy industry. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam, offer large manufacturing, automotive, energy, and healthcare industry landscapes, increasing the market demand for gas sensors in the region.
The research includes several key players from the gas sensor market, such as Nissha FIS, Inc., TDK-Micronas GmbH, Alphasense, Figaro Engineering, Inc., Dynament, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair, MEMBRAPOR, Sensirion AG, and Sensor Electronics.
The market analytics report segments the gas sensor market as follows:
• By Type
o Oxygen
o Carbon Monoxide
o Carbon Dioxide
o Chlorine
o Nitrogen Oxide
o Others
• By Technology
o Electromechanical
o PID
o Catalytic
o Infrared
o Others
• By End-user
o Healthcare
o Energy
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Nissha FIS, Inc.
• TDK-Micronas GmbH
• Alphasense
• Figaro Engineering, Inc.
• Dynament
• Amphenol Advanced Sensors
• Senseair
• MEMBRAPOR
• Sensirion AG
• Sensor Electronics
