Positive sounds from Noise Regulation review

We’re continuing to work closely with industry, government, and councils to review the Protection of the Environment Operations (Noise Control) Regulation 2017.

As part of the review, we asked all NSW councils for feedback on how the regulation currently operates, and how it can be improved. We heard that there are common noise issues like neighbourhood noise (loud music, air conditioners, powered garden tools), as well as issues that are unique to certain local government areas.

There was an overall sense from councils that the current legislation and management systems are working effectively, but we can make some improvements.

We also met with industry peak bodies, Government agencies and community groups to get further insight and feedback on the current regulation.

We will continue to engage with all stakeholders, and there will be further opportunities to provide feedback when we publicly exhibit the updated draft regulation.