Climate change survey data published

The survey collected information from our environment protection licensees. It was to help us understand how we can support them to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and manage the impacts of climate change from their operations.

Key findings show the level of disruption climate hazards such as floods, storms and bushfires have had on licensees over the past five years, how our licensees are managing their climate risks, and what extra support they need. Findings also highlight opportunities to reduce emissions. These include greater energy efficiency and onsite renewables that our licensees have identified, planned, or implemented during this period.

You can explore further results on our website (URL to be confirmed - page yet to be sent live).

A sincere thank you to our licensees for giving us this important information. We’ve identified there’s significant scope for us to work with them to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. It also confirms our intention to develop targeted, industry-sector specific regulatory guidance, support and approaches.

To also progress our Climate Change Action Plan, the EPA has developed Climate Change Assessment Requirements and a supporting guide to ensure greenhouse gas emissions are considered consistently during the development assessment process for large emitters. The guide and Assessment Requirements are on public exhibition for stakeholder consultation until 1 July 2024 – head on over to the ‘Have your Say’ page to find out more.