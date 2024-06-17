Introducing two new Return and Earn depots

The two most recent places to join the list are Orange and Wetherill Park and both have strong ties to their local communities.

The new depot at Orange is operated by the local not-for-profit Australian disability enterprise, Wangarang Industries. The facility, a first for Orange, has a strong regional community focus and is completely accessible, meeting the needs of people of all abilities. Local businesses supported its construction including contributions towards the cost of lifting equipment, providing sorting tables and landscaping services.

Wangarang Industries also quickly established connections with local groups including Orange Ex-Services’ Club, which donates the refunds from all containers it collects to Wangarang; Blayney Hospital and Wyangla Dam Bushfire Brigade also now recycle their eligible drink containers through the depot with the refunds from these containers supporting their own operations.

The depot has quickly proven popular since starting operations in March with Orange locals returning almost 800,000 bottles, cans and cartons in just the first three weeks.

The new Wetherill Park depot is operated by local business owner, Gaurav Gupta, who expanded to operating a depot after success operating some over-the-counter return points in western Sydney. Mr Gupta has continued to build on his strong community connections, and offers Return and Earn collection services for individuals, charities, sporting groups, schools, and local businesses.

Wetherill Park and Orange are just two of the 623 return points now operating across NSW. They provide a valuable opportunity for not-for-profits like Wangarang to put more money back into the local community with every recycled container, all while helping the environment and providing local jobs. And they will both play their respective roles in adding to the scheme’s overall success which, as at May 2024, was almost 11.5 billion returned containers!

To find your nearest return point, including your nearest automated depots visit returnandearn.org.au or download the Return and Earn app.