Darling-Baaka in the spotlight

Darling-Baaka - A serene river flowing through lush trees, illuminated by the radiant sun.

The NSW Government is monitoring the health of the Darling-Baaka River and sharing information with experts, government and community to help inform future research and water management of the Darling-Baaka system until June 2025. If you would like to learn more about the project you can sign up to the quarterly eNewsletter by emailing enquiries.waterscience@environment.nsw.gov.au.

Learn more about the project here Darling-Barka flood recovery program.

