EXPERIENCE ENDLESS MISCHIEF AND LAUGHTER WITH THE GAGLIARDIES AT SYDNEY SPIEGELTENT THIS WINTER
Legendary comedy duo, The Gagliardies, present Our Family is a Circus! at Sydney Spiegeltent this winter school holidays from 11 – 21 July! Experience uproarious and spectacular comedy and circus, brimming with cheeky antics fit for the whole family.
The Gagliardies feature Lil Tulloch and George Le Couteur, having toured across Australia and New Zealand, they’re bringing their unique brand of circus back to their hometown with their young clown-in-training; who is eager to tumble into the family business!
Renowned across the Southern Hemisphere for their kooky variety shows, including appearances at The Sydney Royal Easter Show, audiences can expect high-flying aerial acts, spinning plates, throwing knives, and a mix of comedy juggling, magical illusions, and delightful clowning.
Lil Tulloch, co-founder of Beeswax and Bottlecaps and Performer said, “Our Family is a Circus! is the culmination of a love of performing arts spanning multiple generations. It is a passing of the torch from mum and dad, to our son whose now caught the circus bug as well! Come along on this journey filled with laughter, excitement and unforgettable moments that will have your whole family wishing they could run away and join the circus.”
It’s a family affair as this cheeky trio unpack their suitcases and transform Sydney Spiegeltent into their home. Tickets are available now! Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic, grab your tickets today.
“A cast made up of only the most unique, most interesting and most talented in Australia. The best of the best!” - Lucy Keeler, Luna Park Sydney
“Such a delight when one came upon you all - fabulous, fabulous” - The Festival of the Winds
KEY DETAILS:
Tickets: https://sydneyspiegeltent.com/gagliardies
Dates: 11 – 21 July
Time: 11 am & 1 pm – run time is 1 hour.
Venue: Sydney Spiegeltent, The Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd, Moore Park NSW 2021
Tickets: From $29
MEDIA ENQUIRIES:
Lachlan Camilleri | E: lachlan@originalspin.com.au | M: 0426 744 063
Amber Forrest-Bisley | E: amber@originalspin.com.au | M: 0405 363 817
EDITOR’S NOTES:
About Lil Tulloch and George Le Couteur, Founders of Beeswax and Bottlecaps:
George Le Couteur and Lil Tulloch, two seasoned circus performers with a combined performance history of over 20 years! Their notable appearances in both film and stage, including Lil's aerial stunts in Baz Luhrmann’s “The Great Gatsby,” highlight their dedication and passion for the circus arts.
With a background rooted in performance art, Lil initially pursued a career as a science teacher before the allure of the circus drew her back. Her mother, Monica Trapaga of Playschool fame, instilled in her a deep appreciation for the excitement and wonder found in family entertainment.
George, known not just as a clown on stage but a clown at heart, has traversed Asia and toured extensively with Circus Quirkus for over 16 years. Together, George and Lil have created their own circus family with Beeswax and Bottlecaps, focusing on bringing joy and laughter to audiences across Australia and New Zealand.
Their productions, including "The Boy Who Was Born with a Moustache," winner of Sydney Fringe’s Kids award, and "Gandini’s Medical Marvels," which toured kids festivals nationwide, showcase their talent and commitment to creating magical experiences for audiences of all ages.
About Beeswax and Bottlecaps:
Beeswax and Bottlecaps is not just a production house; it's an adventurous hub ready to embrace any fantastic idea or creative venture. Crafted from the imaginative genius and rich performance history of George Le Couteur and Lil Tulloch, boasting over 20 years of combined stage experience, B&B holds a distinct emphasis on Circus, Vaudeville, and Variety entertainment. Established in 2013, this dynamic team has evolved to create a diverse array of entertainment, spanning from captivating theatre shows to engaging roving entertainment, grand spectacle events, performance venues, and large-scale activations.
