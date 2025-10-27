Screenrights, ANZSA & SPA Welcome Federal Government Decision to Rule Out Text & Data Mining Exception for Generative AI
“We welcome the Attorney's announcement ruling out a Text and Data Mining (TDM) exception. Australia’s Copyright Act is fit for purpose. This is a sensible and pragmatic decision that allows for innovation and creativity to progress hand-in-hand for the benefit of rights holders, creators, AI developers, and the Australian public and audiences.”
James Dickinson – CEO, Screenrights
Matthew Deaner – CEO, Screen Producers Australia
Paul Muller – CEO, Australia New Zealand Screen Association
Lachlan Camilleri
Original Spin
lachlan@originalspin.com.au
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.