Screenrights, ANZSA & SPA Welcome Federal Government Decision to Rule Out Text & Data Mining Exception for Generative AI

Left to right: ANZSA, SPA, Screenrights

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenrights, the Australia New Zealand Screen Association (ANZSA) and Screen Producers Australia (SPA) have released the following statement in support of the Federal Government’s announcement that it will not introduce a Text and Data Mining (TDM) exception into Australian copyright law:

“We welcome the Attorney's announcement ruling out a Text and Data Mining (TDM) exception. Australia’s Copyright Act is fit for purpose. This is a sensible and pragmatic decision that allows for innovation and creativity to progress hand-in-hand for the benefit of rights holders, creators, AI developers, and the Australian public and audiences.”

James Dickinson – CEO, Screenrights
Matthew Deaner – CEO, Screen Producers Australia
Paul Muller – CEO, Australia New Zealand Screen Association

