Loop 101 overnight closures near Tatum Blvd start Monday (June 17)

East- and westbound Loop 101 closed between Tatum Boulevard and 64th Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights (June 17-19)

.

The westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale roads will be closed.

The northbound State Route 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 also will be closed

.

Detour