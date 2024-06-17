Submit Release
Loop 101 overnight closures near Tatum Blvd start Monday (June 17)

PHOENIX – Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) is scheduled to be closed in both directions between Tatum Boulevard and 64th Street in northeast Phoenix Monday through Wednesday nights (June 17-19) for Arizona Public Service Company (APS) utility work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to use detour routes while the following overnight closures are in place:

  • East- and westbound Loop 101 closed between Tatum Boulevard and 64th Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights (June 17-19). The westbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Hayden and Scottsdale roads will be closed. The northbound State Route 51 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 also will be closed. Detour: Consider using southbound Cave Creek or Scottsdale roads to Bell Road to travel beyond the closures while the APS work is taking place. 

The Arizona Department of Transportation provides real-time highway conditions on its Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app or by calling 511.

 

