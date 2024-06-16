St. Johnsbury Barracks / Armed Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4003971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/16/24 at approximately 1330

INCIDENT LOCATION: NEK Vapor 763 Broad Street, Lyndonville

VIOLATION: Armed Robbery

VICTIM: Branden Daigle

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/16/24 at approximately 1330 hours, an individual wearing a mask walked into NEK Vapor in Lyndonville armed with a weapon. The individual displayed the weapon to the clerk and demanded money. The individual made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The individual was described as a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and white shoes. The individual exited the store and got into a dark colored Subaru which then headed north on Broad Street. No injuries were sustained during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 748-3111.