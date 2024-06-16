St. Johnsbury Barracks / Armed Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4003971
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 6/16/24 at approximately 1330
INCIDENT LOCATION: NEK Vapor 763 Broad Street, Lyndonville
VIOLATION: Armed Robbery
VICTIM: Branden Daigle
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/16/24 at approximately 1330 hours, an individual wearing a mask walked into NEK Vapor in Lyndonville armed with a weapon. The individual displayed the weapon to the clerk and demanded money. The individual made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The individual was described as a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, and white shoes. The individual exited the store and got into a dark colored Subaru which then headed north on Broad Street. No injuries were sustained during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802) 748-3111.