HermannGroup announces appointment of Nicholas Sears, MD, FACS, to the Board of Advisors
Leading Surgeon and Healthcare Executive Brings a Wealth of Experience to Boutique Advisory Firm.GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HermannGroup is excited to the appointment of Nicholas Sears, MD, FACS, and President of NJS Healthcare Consulting, to the HermannGroup board of advisors. Dr. Sears is a renowned surgeon, healthcare executive, and thought leader who will lend his decades of medical and leadership experience to guide HermannGroup's healthcare advisory services.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sears to our Board of Advisors," said David Hermann, CEO of HermannGroup. "His exceptional healthcare experience, business acumen, and passion for improving healthcare delivery will be invaluable assets as we continue to help our clients transform their businesses and drive meaningful change."
"I am excited to join HermannGroup's Board of Advisors and contribute my expertise to their mission of guiding businesses toward sustainable growth and success," said Dr. Sears. "HermannGroup's commitment to delivering transformative solutions aligns with my passion for driving positive change in the healthcare industry."
With his unique blend of clinical and executive experience, Dr. Sears will provide strategic guidance to HermannGroup, helping them navigate the complex landscape of the industry and implement best practices for delivering exceptional patient care while optimizing operational performance.
About Nicholas Sears, MD, FACS
Dr. Nicholas Sears is a highly accomplished surgeon and healthcare executive with over 40 years of experience in the medical field. He is board-certified in cardiothoracic surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Throughout his career, Dr. Sears has held numerous leadership positions, including serving as Co-director of Cardiac Transplantation and Vice Chair of the Thoracic Surgery Division at Tampa General, Interim Chief Medical Officer for Appalachian Health System, and Chief Medical Officer for MedAssets.
About hermanngroup, LLC
HermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm that guides clients in transforming their businesses, implementing enterprise initiatives, and amplifying their leaders' ability to lead change. With a solution-oriented approach and a track record of delivering over $500 million in documented value, HermannGroup combines boutique agility with big-firm capabilities to ensure clients achieve their goals.
