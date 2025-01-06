HermannGroup announces agreement with Infinicept to provide go-to-market solutions.

HermannGroup logo

HermannGroup's ability to deliver high-impact business solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize embedded payments." — Todd Ablowitz, CEO of Infinicept

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HermannGroup, a leading boutique advisory firm, today announced a strategic agreement with Infinicept , the pioneer in embedded payments. This collaboration aims to accelerate growth and innovation for software companies seeking to integrate payment solutions into their offerings.This agreement will open new markets for Infinicept to enable software companies to seamlessly incorporate payment processing capabilities, enhancing their product offerings and unlocking new revenue streams. David Hermann , CEO of HermannGroup, said, "We are thrilled to help Infinicept in their mission to empower software companies with frictionless payment solutions. This collaboration will future-proof businesses and amplify their potential for growth in the digital economy." Todd Ablowitz , Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Infinicept, added: "HermannGroup's ability to deliver high-impact business solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize embedded payments. We will provide unparalleled value to software companies looking to monetize their payment streams."About InfiniceptInfinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions and services. Their Launchpay Payfac-as-a-Service solution and Payops Software-as-a-Service platform help software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and an improved merchant experience. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks, and others rely on Infinicept to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments. Winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, Infinicept is also a founding member of the Embedded Payments Bill of Rights (EPBOR).About HermannGroupHermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm providing expertise and leading practices in strategy, execution, change, business development, marketing, branding, operations, margin management and performance improvement. David Hermann has delivered transformational solutions to businesses for 20+ years, achieving $500+ million in documented value across 70+ client engagements. Our solution-oriented approach ensures that you achieve the goals you set out to accomplish. Our firm combines the best of boutique agility with big firm capabilities.For more information on hermanngroup, contact:David Hermann+1 (303) 884-4633david@hermanngroup.biz

