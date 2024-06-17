Weaver Films Debuts Promo Video for 'Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion' in Little Rock, Arkansas

Brian Weaver with Weaver Films on location at Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion in Little Rock, Arkansas. Guests toasting at Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion in Little Rock, Arkansas. Guests don the latest fashions inspired by the Met Gala on the red carpet entryway. Local artists display their works during the event, Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion. Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions caters the entire event, Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion.

Weaver Films premiers the promo video for "Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion," showcasing the highlights of Little Rock's exclusive art and fashion event.

We are thrilled to have partnered with 'Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion' to capture the magic of this extraordinary event.” — Brian Weaver

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weaver Films is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated promo video for "Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion," an exclusive, invitation-only event that took place on May 6, 2024, at Jill White Designs in Little Rock. Hosted by local creatives and philanthropists Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr, "Revival" showcased the vibrant talents of local fashion designers and artists in a stunning fusion of art and fashion.

Weaver Films, the exclusive videographer for the event, documented the evening with professional precision, highlighting the key moments and atmosphere of "Revival." The promo video offers an immersive glimpse into the event, reflecting the high fashion feel inspired by this year's Met Gala theme, "Garden of Time," and the motif of "Reawakening Fashion."

Highlights from the promo video include:

Fashion and Art Fusion: Designs by Korto Momolu and Souq, and jewelry from Lydia Elsa Martin and Laura B Luxury, and artworks by Stephen Wilson Studio, Alecia Walls-Barton, and others.

Culinary Delights: Gourmet stations featuring mozzarella caprese, cheese wheel pasta, donut flambé, and iced coffee, provided by Vibrant Occasions.

Ambiance: Floral arrangements by Tanarah Luxe Floral and a glossy, vinyl red carpet by Central Arkansas Entertainment.

Live Music: DJ Jellybean providing the evening's soundtrack for the night.

Philanthropy: Support for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, blending creativity with a meaningful cause.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with 'Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion' to capture the magic of this extraordinary event," said Brian Weaver, owner of Weaver Films. "Our team is dedicated to crafting cinematic masterpieces that not only preserve the memories of the evening but also evoke the timeless allure of art and fashion."

Event Background:

"Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion" elevated Little Rock’s creative scene with an immersive experience where the past and present converged. Guests were treated to a live projection of the Met Gala, fashion showcases, and works of art displayed throughout the venue. The event set a new standard for artistic events in the city, creating an inclusive atmosphere.

Join us in reliving this event by watching the promo video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7NL7goCKNZA?si=EaOOhgPCIn7zqYTj

Follow Weaver Films on Instagram: @weaverfilms

For more information about "Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion," please contact Cat Sims on Instagram at @catsimsxoxo.

Media Contact:

Meredith Corning PR

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

Hosts and Sponsors

Host & Philanthropy Coordinator: Cat Sims @catsimsxoxo

Host & Wardrobe Stylist: Kimberly Cyr @kimberlycyr

Host & Creative Coordinator: Sarah Oden @sarahoden_photo

Catering: Vibrant Occasions @vibrantoccasionscatering

Venue: Jill White Designs @jillwhitedesigns

Bar: Have Bar Will Travel @havbarwilltrvl

Alcohol: De Nux Distributor @de_nux and So Restaurant + Bar @so_restaurantlr

Photographer: Lori Sparkman Photography @lorisparkmanphotography

Planner: Meredith Events @meredithevents

Public Relations: Meredith Corning PR @meredithcorningpr

Floral Designer: Tanarah Luxe Floral @tanarahluxefloral

Production and DJ: Central Arkansas Entertainment @cae_lr and DJ JellyBean @djjbean

Rentals: Mack 365 Designs @mack365designs_

Videography: Weaver Films @weaverfilms

Model Agency: AVA Model Management @avamgmt

Stylist Assistant: Alexa Hart @alexa_hart_

Fashion Participants

Fashion Contributor: B.Barnett @bbarnettlr

Fashion Designer: Korto Momolu @kortomomolu

Fashion Designer: Souq @souq.studio

Handbag Designer: OFaolain @ofaolainleather

Jewelry Designer: Lydia Elsa Martin @lydiaelsamartin

Jewelry Designer: Laura B Luxury @laurabluxury

Artists

Stephen Wilson Studio @stephenwilsonstudio, Alecia Walls-Barton

@pressedflowergal, Kvinna Studio @kvinna_studio, Jaird Art @jairdart, Hannah Hill Art @hannahhillcreations

Models:

@catsimsxoxo, @kimberlycyr, @sarahoden_photos, @andi_k_chappell, @iambeauticurve, @beautyandthe.belle, @dlizzzzzz, @celestejoliee, @javonwallace_, @erica_watkins

About Weaver Films:

Weaver Films, formerly known as KB Studios, is the brainchild of seasoned filmmaker Brian Weaver based in central Arkansas. With a passion for capturing timeless memories and storytelling through the art of filmmaking, Weaver Films has become a celebrated name in the industry. Committed to delivering exceptional quality and creativity, the studio prides itself on producing captivating narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About Brian Weaver:

Brian Weaver is a versatile artist driven by a passion for crafting unforgettable narratives through videography and music. With a background in video production, music composition, and a specialization in Information Technology, he founded KB Studios in 2017, now transitioned to Weaver Films. Brian's mission is to create timeless memories, serving over a hundred wedding couples and expanding into corporate and fundraiser videography. His artistic journey began as a percussionist and traveling performer before evolving into a successful videographer, showcasing his dedication to excellence in visual and audible storytelling.

About "Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion":

"REVIVAL: An Evening of Art and Fashion" is an exclusive event hosted by Cat Sims, Sarah Oden, and Kimberly Cyr, celebrating the intersection of art and fashion in Little Rock. With a Met Gala-inspired theme, the event promises an enchanting fusion of creativity and sophistication, highlighting the talents of local artisans and designers. All proceeds from the event will support the Arkansas Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Revival: An Evening of Art and Fashion | Little Rock's Premiere Creative Event