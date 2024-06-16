Submit Release
Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Collin, Coryell Counties

AUSTIN -- FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Collin and Coryell counties June 17 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5.

The centers are located at:

Collin County

Collin College Courtyard Center 
4800 Preston Park Blvd.
Plano, TX. 75093

Coryell County

Gatesville Junior High School 
307 S. Lovers Ln.
Gatesville, TX 75628

All centers operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Residents in AustinBell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones,  Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

  • Go online to disasterassistance.gov
  • Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
  • Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Visit any Disaster Recovery Center - fema.gov/drc

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

