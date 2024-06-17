Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,693 in the last 365 days.

WIN Semiconductors Releases Moisture Rugged 0.1µm GaAs pHEMT Technology

PP10-29 0.1μm pHEMT Technology

PP10-29 0.1μm pHEMT Technology

WIN Logo

PP10-29 supports amplifier designs through E-band providing wafer-level moisture resistance in low-cost plastic packages to satisfy difficult bHAST requirements

WIN Semiconductors Corp. (TPEx:3105)

TAOYUAN, TAIWAN, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN Semiconductors Corp, the world’s largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, announces the beta release of a moisture rugged 0.1µm pHEMT technology, PP10-29. Building on the mature and production proven PP10 platform, this high-performance technology incorporates WIN’s second-generation humidity resistance process, EMRII, to provide mechanical protection and moisture ruggedness at the wafer-level. To minimize added parasitic capacitance, the EMRII layers form localized air-cavities over all transistors to provide moisture resistance with minimal impact to gain, noise figure and output power. This key feature of PP10-29 mitigates amplifier performance changes from packaging, plastic encapsulation or PCB embedding, and accelerates new product development.

The core of PP10-29 is a versatile 0.1µm-gate D-mode with ft /fmax of 145GHz and 180GHz respectively and is qualified for 4V operation. Manufactured on 150mm GaAs substrates, this platform offers two interconnect metal layers, air-bridge crossovers, precision TaN resistors, monolithic PN-junction diodes for compact on-chip ESD protection circuits and through wafer vias for low inductance grounding. Providing a path to new packaging and assembly options, PP10-29 supports multiple DC and RF I/O configurations including standard wire-bonding, frontside Cu-bumps/RDL, and through-chip RF and DC transitions.

PP10-29 has reached beta release and is available for early access MPW runs. Qualifications testing is complete and final modeling/PDK generation is expected to conclude in August 2024 with full production release scheduled for late Q3 ’24. Contact a WIN Semiconductors regional sales manager for information about sample kits and the timing of MPW runs.

WIN Semiconductors Corp. at the 2024 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium, booth # 531

WIN Semiconductors Corp. will be showcasing its compound semiconductor RF and mm-Wave solutions in booth #531 at the 2024 International Microwave Symposium being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, June 16th through June 21st.

For more information, visit WIN Semiconductors Corp. at https://www.winfoundry.com/

About WIN Semiconductors Corp

WIN Semiconductors Corp. is the leading global provider of pure-play GaAs and GaN wafer foundry services for the wireless, infrastructure, and networking markets. WIN provides its foundry partners a diverse portfolio of Hetero-junction Bipolar Transistor and Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor, Gallium Nitride High Electron Mobility Transistor, PIN Diode and Optical Device technology solutions that support leading edge products for applications from 50 MHz to 170 GHz and through light-wave. Custom products built by WIN Semiconductors Corp. are found in a vast array of markets, including smartphone, mobile infrastructure, 3-D sensing, optical communications, CATV, aerospace, defense, satellite, and automotive applications.

For over 25 years, WIN has provided foundry services from its state of the art, ISO9001/14001 certified 150mm GaAs facility headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. This multi-site manufacturing facility has approximately 3000 employees and provides WIN customers with a diverse array of device technology platforms and value-added services, including DC/RF product testing, Cu wafer bumping and advanced package solutions for accelerated product development.

Kara Harmon
WIN Semiconductors Corp.
+1 952-356-5267
kharmon@use.winfoundry.com

You just read:

WIN Semiconductors Releases Moisture Rugged 0.1µm GaAs pHEMT Technology

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more