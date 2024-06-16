OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg reaffirms commitment to peace efforts at Summit on Ukraine

BÜRGENSTOCK, 16 June 2024 — “Since the beginning of the war, the OSCE has remained focused on addressing the situation in Ukraine," said OSCE Chair-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg at the Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

Recalling his first visit as OSCE Chair-in-Office to Kyiv earlier in February, Minister Borg highlighted the Organization’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the war against Ukraine, through tailored projects aimed at strengthening the country’s resilience.

He stressed the urgency of ending Russia’s war of aggression, its escalating death toll, and the anguish inflicted upon countless innocent families, calling for a return to full respect for the Organization’s commitments and principles.

As Chair of the OSCE, serving 57 participating States, Minister Borg emphasized that “long-term solutions are never found on the battlefield, but through adherence to our commitments and engaging in constructive dialogue, conducted in good faith. An inclusive organisation like the OSCE, which provides a platform for dialogue among its 57 participating States, including Ukraine and Russia, is indispensable for this purpose."

"Today, the OSCE’s role in managing crises is as crucial as ever," said Minister Borg, underscoring the OSCE’s unique conflict management tools and extensive experience that can support a peaceful way forward.

Minister Borg expressed the Maltese Chairpersonship’s readiness to offer its good offices and communication channels to fully mobilize the OSCE’s resources in addressing the consequences of the war and advancing any future discussions. He emphasized the importance of leveraging complementarity and deepening co-operation with international partners invested in building peace, security, and stability.

As the OSCE approaches the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, Minister Borg urged a return to the Organization’s founding vision, where sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity are respected, and people can live in true and lasting peace, free from any threat to their security.