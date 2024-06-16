Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee Endorses Siela A. Bynoe’s Candidacy for New York State Senate District 6 - Long Island, New York

“Senate District 6 is home to Long Island’s Haitian American community, and her service to this constituency is very important to us. We believe in her ability to deliver for Haitian Americans" ” — Mimi P. Johnson

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee Endorses Siela A. Bynoe’s Candidacy for New York State Senate

Siela Bynoe continues building upon multicultural coalition and further illustrates that she is the strongest candidate in the June 25th Democratic Primary forSenate District 6.

WESTBURY, NEW YORK (June 10, 2024) – Siela A. Bynoe has been endorsed by the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) – the latest demonstration of the diverse base of support that Siela has garnered on the power of her commitment to community service, her effectiveness as a legislator, and staunch advocate for the diverse communities she represents.

“Siela’s commitment to selfless community service and tireless advocacy for public educational illustrate her keen focus on delivering results through her compassionate approach to grassroots leadership,” said Jean D. Vernet, Chairman of the Board of HDPAC. “Senate District 6 is home to Long Island’s Haitian American community, and her service to this constituency was most recently exemplified by her efforts to spearhead and host a Haitian Creole-language mental health first aid workshop in Westbury. We believe she will bring tremendously important insights to Albany as our next State Senator, and we proudly endorse her candidacy.” Said, Mimi Pierre Johnson, New York State Director of HDPAC.

HDPAC works with different organizations, community groups, businesses, and other non-profit organizations to advance the interests of the Haitian American community in the United States and in Haiti. It is the first non-affiliated political action committee and works on both sides of the aisle to advance its policy agenda at all levels of government.

HDPAC’s endorsement further bolsters Siela Bynoe’s broad, multicultural base of support and is illustrative of her pursuit of an agenda that will cultivate a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous future for Nassau County.

"I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee,” said Legislator Siela Bynoe. “As a first-generation American with deep personal roots in the diaspora, I am especially sensitive to the needs of the Haitian diaspora and the richness that their shared cultural and historic experiences add to the fabric of our local communities.”

Siela Bynoe’s campaign platform focuses on fighting for the needs of Nassau families, protecting a woman's right to choose, reducing maternal mortality, enhancing educational opportunities, ensuring community safety, and working to save the Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC). Her comprehensive agenda aligns with her commitment to addressing the key issues that impact her constituents directly.

HDPAC’s endorsement follows support from U.S. Representative Thomas R. Suozzi, former Congressman Steve Israel; labour leaders from CSEA, NYSUT and other entities that highlight broad agreement across institutions and Democratic leaders that Siela Bynoe is the best candidate to address the concerns of Nassau families.

About Siela Bynoe: Siela Bynoe is an accomplished public servant and dedicated activist. With five terms as Nassau County Legislator under her belt, she has become best known for her advocacy work. As a first-generation American and breast cancer survivor, she has the unique perspective necessary to understand the very specific needs of the members of her community. Her 50-year residency on Long Island has granted her invaluable insights into NYS Senate District 6, enabling her to advocate effectively for its residents in Albany. For more, visit: https://www.sielaforsenate.com.

About NYS Senate District 6: New York State Senate District 6 is comprised of communities within Nassau County including; Baldwin, Carle Place, Freeport, Garden City, Hempstead, Lakeview, New Cassel, Oceanside, Rockville Centre, Roosevelt, South Hempstead, Uniondale, West Hempstead and Westbury.