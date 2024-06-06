FIRMIN BACKER, PRESIDENT OF HAITI RENEWAL ALLIANCE JOINED HDPAC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FIRMIN BACKER, PRESIDENT OF HRA JOINED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HDPAC. HE WILL WORK ALONGSIDE OF U.S. GENERAL RUSSEL L. HONORE TO ADVOCATE ON BEHALF OF HAITI

It is a pleasure and a great opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors of such a great organization. I am looking forward to work with everyone including Gen. Russel Honore.” — Firmin Backer

WASHINGTON, DC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of the Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC) is proud to announce the appointment of Firmin Backer, president of Haiti Renewal Alliance to the Board of Directors of HDPAC. Mr. Firmin will join other stellar board members to oversee the operation of the PAC, and to ensure that HDPAC remains true to its mission. He will also serve as chairman of the US/Haiti Policy Conference.

Firmin Backer is a distinguished strategist, intellectual property, and global development expert. With a robust educational background encompassing multiple degrees in engineering, education, material science, and a doctoral study in physics, his expertise spans across various domains of science and technology.

As the President of HRA, an international development consulting firm, Mr. Backer has demonstrated visionary leadership, steering the organization towards pioneering initiatives that address complex challenges facing societies worldwide. Mr. Backer has taken HRA its infancy to an organization with global reach. HRA has worked with various partners such as USAID, MHAVE, International Organizations for Migration (IOM), United Nation Foundation (UNF) Miyamoto International, PADF just to name a few, to create and implement Diaspora integration model. In addition, HRA has been a main promoter of business development and investment in Haiti. According to the US Department of States, HRA effort had brought more investments in Haiti then other efforts.

Under his leadership, HRA has become a driving force in fostering sustainable development, empowering communities, and promoting innovation on a global scale. Mr. Backer's strategic insights is deeply committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among diverse stakeholders. He actively engages with governments, NGOs, academia, and industry leaders to forge strategic partnerships and cultivate innovative ecosystems that foster inclusive growth and sustainable development and continuously to advocate for Diaspora integration in global development through their annual Diaspora advocacy day on capitol hill in Washington DC

Mr. Backer's leadership philosophy is characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence, a commitment to ethical principles, and a passion for making a meaningful difference in the world. Through his visionary leadership at HRA and his contributions to the broader development community, he continues to inspire positive change and shape a brighter future for generations to come.

Firmin joined the Board of Director in April of 2023 and his experience and political contacts will serve the interests of Haiti and the Haitian Diaspora.