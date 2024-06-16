AV-Comparatives Recognises Top Cybersecurity Solutions in 2024 Real-World Protection Test
Independent Testing Validates Industry-Leading Consumer Cybersecurity Software
Our Real-World Protection Test sets the gold standard for cybersecurity evaluations. By rigorously assessing products in real-world scenarios, we provide insights to make informed security decisions.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the global leader in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Real-World Protection Test results. These rigorous assessments evaluate home-user security programs against real-world threats, simulating user environments to ensure the highest standards of cybersecurity.
— Andreas Clementi, Co-Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives
English: Link to the results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2024/
German: Link zu den Resultaten: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2024/
In this year’s test, 16 leading security solutions faced the ultimate challenge. Among them, seven products achieved the prestigious “ADVANCED+” award, signifying exceptional performance. These top-tier solutions include Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, Kaspersky, McAfee, and Total Defense. F-Secure, Microsoft, Norton, and Panda achieved the Advanced Award, while TotalAV and Trend Micro achieved the Standard Award. Quick Heal was not certified.
Andreas Clementi, Co-Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives, emphasized the significance of these results: “Our Real-World Protection Test sets the gold standard for cybersecurity evaluations. By rigorously assessing products in simulated real-world scenarios, we provide consumers with reliable insights to make informed security decisions.”
AV-Comparatives’ commitment to neutrality and independence ensures that these results reflect the true capabilities of each security solution. As cloud-based threats continue to evolve, AV-Comparatives expands its testing capabilities. The lab will focus on areas such as Secure Access Security Edge (SASE), cloud workload protection, and advanced NGFW solutions as well as EPR / EDR and XDR solutions.
For more information and detailed test results, visit AV-Comparatives.
About AV-Comparatives - Empowering Informed Security Decisions
AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized independent organization dedicated to the systematic testing of cybersecurity software. With over two decades of experience, we provide consumers and enterprises with accurate, real-world assessments of cybersecurity solutions to help them make informed choices.
The Mission
AV-Comparatives' mission is simple: to evaluate cybersecurity solutions rigorously and objectively. The institute believes that everyone deserves reliable insights into the effectiveness of cybersecurity products. By simulating real-world scenarios, offensive red team testing and assessing products against actual threats, AV-Comparatives sets the gold standard for cybersecurity testing.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
