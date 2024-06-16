AV-Comparatives Recognises Top Cybersecurity Solutions in 2024 Real-World Protection Test

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Results

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Results

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Awards

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Awards

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Globe

AV-Comparatives Tested Products Consumer Main-Test Series 2024 Globe

Independent Testing Validates Industry-Leading Consumer Cybersecurity Software

Our Real-World Protection Test sets the gold standard for cybersecurity evaluations. By rigorously assessing products in real-world scenarios, we provide insights to make informed security decisions.”
— Andreas Clementi, Co-Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the global leader in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Real-World Protection Test results. These rigorous assessments evaluate home-user security programs against real-world threats, simulating user environments to ensure the highest standards of cybersecurity.

English: Link to the results: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2024/
German: Link zu den Resultaten: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2024/

In this year’s test, 16 leading security solutions faced the ultimate challenge. Among them, seven products achieved the prestigious “ADVANCED+” award, signifying exceptional performance. These top-tier solutions include Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, Kaspersky, McAfee, and Total Defense. F-Secure, Microsoft, Norton, and Panda achieved the Advanced Award, while TotalAV and Trend Micro achieved the Standard Award. Quick Heal was not certified.

Andreas Clementi, Co-Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives, emphasized the significance of these results: “Our Real-World Protection Test sets the gold standard for cybersecurity evaluations. By rigorously assessing products in simulated real-world scenarios, we provide consumers with reliable insights to make informed security decisions.”

AV-Comparatives’ commitment to neutrality and independence ensures that these results reflect the true capabilities of each security solution. As cloud-based threats continue to evolve, AV-Comparatives expands its testing capabilities. The lab will focus on areas such as Secure Access Security Edge (SASE), cloud workload protection, and advanced NGFW solutions as well as EPR / EDR and XDR solutions.

For more information and detailed test results, visit AV-Comparatives.

About AV-Comparatives - Empowering Informed Security Decisions

AV-Comparatives is a globally recognized independent organization dedicated to the systematic testing of cybersecurity software. With over two decades of experience, we provide consumers and enterprises with accurate, real-world assessments of cybersecurity solutions to help them make informed choices.

The Mission
AV-Comparatives' mission is simple: to evaluate cybersecurity solutions rigorously and objectively. The institute believes that everyone deserves reliable insights into the effectiveness of cybersecurity products. By simulating real-world scenarios, offensive red team testing and assessing products against actual threats, AV-Comparatives sets the gold standard for cybersecurity testing.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Recognises Top Cybersecurity Solutions in 2024 Real-World Protection Test

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Recognises Top Cybersecurity Solutions in 2024 Real-World Protection Test
AV-Comparatives zeichnet Top-Cybersicherheitslösungen im 2024 Real-World Protection Test aus
AV-Comparatives Releases Results of In-Depth Investigation into Android Security
View All Stories From This Author