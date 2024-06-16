Carl Kruse Arts Invites All to the World Premiere of the film "The President's Tailor."
A heartwarming story of Holocaust survivor and star tailor Martin Greenfield, who dressed six US presidents and hundreds of celebrities.BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Kruse Arts invites all to the world premiere of Rick Minnich's film “The President’s Tailor,” which is part of the Jewish Film Festival Berlin-Brandenburg.
The screening takes place at the Bundesplatz Kino in Berlin on June 19th at 8:30 p.m.
“The Presidents’ Tailor” is a heartwarming story about the Holocaust survivor and star tailor Martin Greenfield, who dressed six US presidents and hundreds of celebrities. The New York Times wrote an extensive tribute to Martin upon his death in March at age 95. The Jewish Journal also ran a cover story about the film.
An additional screening is planned for June 23rd at 5 p.m. at the Bundesplatz Kino.
There will be a Q&A session with Rick Minnich after the film for those interested.
Tickets for the film are 9€ and can be reserved at http://www.bundesplatz-kino.de/ The Carl Kruse Arts Blog has 5 complimentary tickets, preferably earmarked for students and anyone under financial duress, but really available to all on a first come first served basis.
For any questions or inquiries please contact Carl Kruse at info@carlkruse.net
