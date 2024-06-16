PHILIPPINES, June 16 - Press Release

June 14, 2024 Bong Go's commitment to bolster health sector continues as he supports San Jose, Tarlac with new Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, head of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, had his team attend the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Barangay Lawacamulag in San Jose, Tarlac, on Monday, June 11, as part of his dedicated efforts to ensure that the health sector in the country continues to improve especially in the grassroots. In his message, the senator lauded the Department of Health and the municipal government of San Jose, including Gov. Susan Yap, Congressman Christian Yap, Mayor Romeo Capitulo, Vice Mayor Riza Quijano, among others, for their continued efforts to bring quality health service to their constituents. The senator then reiterated his commitment to developing and supporting health initiatives aimed at bolstering the country's health sector, emphasizing the importance of investing in it, particularly in light of the pandemic's adverse effects. "Ang akin pong adbokasiya ay health. Karagdagang Super Health Center, mga health facilities, karagdagang kagamitan. 'Yan po ang aking advocacy, palakasin ang ating health care system," stressed Go. Super Health Centers are designed to make basic health services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit, more accessible to Filipino patients. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. "Ang Super Health Center po, mas maliit lang sa hospital, mas malaki po sa Rural Health Unit. It's a medium type of polyclinic, nasa loob na ho 'yung panganganak, birthing facilities, nandiriyan rin po ang laboratory, dental, isolation at iba pang mga emergency cases. Hindi na kailangang itakbo minsan sa malalayong lugar," cited Go. "Minsan sa sobrang layo ng hospital, nanganganak na sa kotse o sa tricycle, 'di ba? Ngayon po pwede nang dalahin doon sa Super Health Center ninyo. Pwede na pong manganak, mayroon na kayong bagong Super Health Center," he added. In total, there are 17 Super Health Centers in the province as part of the 700 centers funded nationwide through the efforts of Go, the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers. The senator's Malasakit Team likewise gave away grocery packs, snacks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to select barangay health workers in attendance. Apart from the Super Health Center, Go likewise offered to help those with health issues. He advised them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center at Tarlac Provincial Hospital in Tarlac City. A brainchild of Go, the idea of the Malasakit Centers program started after he witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos to get quality health services. The program was later institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate in 2019. There are currently 165 Malasakit Centers in the country which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. "Kami naman masaya na po kami na nakatulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa problema ninyo, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati. Masaya po kami na masaya rin po kayo," expressed Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit. "Minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo po sa tao, serbiyo po 'yan sa Diyos," ended Go.