June 14, 2024 Bong Go urges vigilance, stronger community intervention in wake of surging dengue cases in some areas As some parts of the country grapples with a rising tide of dengue fever cases, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, calls for increased vigilance and coordinated efforts among stakeholders within the community. According to the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), the nation recorded 67,874 dengue cases from January to May 2024. Go stressed the urgency of enhancing preventive measures and community engagement to combat the dengue outbreak effectively. "Sa harap ng tumataas na bilang ng mga kaso ng dengue, kailangan nating mag-double effort sa pag-iingat. Ang pagiging alerto at maagap sa pag-iwas ay susi sa pagprotekta sa ating mga komunidad," he stated. With a 28% increase in cases reported in specific regions such as Quezon City and parts of Western Visayas, Go highlighted the importance of governmental and community collaboration to remove mosquito breeding sites and promote public health education. "Walang dapat na mapabayaan sa ating laban kontra dengue. Dapat tayong magtulungan upang matiyak na walang stagnant na tubig at maiwasan ang pagdami ng mga lamok," he added. The senator called on the Department of Health, LGUs, the private sector, and communities to closely collaborate and implement more rigorously the enhanced 4-S strategy against dengue. The strategies include (1) "Search and Destroy" mosquito breeding places, (2) "Secure Self Protection" from mosquito bites, (3) "Seek Early Consultation" when signs and symptoms of dengue occur, and (4) "Say Yes to Fogging." Go also advocates for local government units to intensify their monitoring and cleanup efforts, particularly in high-risk areas. "Malaki po ang epekto ng malinis na kapaligiran sa pag-iwas natin sa mga sakit. Kaya naman umaapela ako sa mga komunidad natin na panatilihin natin na malinis ang ating kapaligiran, lalo na kapag may stagnant water na pinamamahayan ng mga lamok," suggested Go. Aware of the asymptomatic nature of many dengue cases, the senator also emphasized the need for heightened awareness and early detection. "Marami sa mga kaso ng dengue ay walang sintomas, kaya lalo nating kailangan ang pagiging mapagmatyag at maagap sa pagkilala sa sakit," he said. Meanwhile, Go reiterated his commitment to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Through the collective efforts of Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, the Department of Health, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. The senator also reminded Filipinos that they may seek medical assistance from the government through any of the 165 Malasakit Centers across the country. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. "Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at bilang Mr. Malasakit, nais kong siguruhin na ang kalusugan ng mga Pilipino ay protektado," Go concluded, reaffirming his dedication to the health and safety of all Filipinos. Go has been pushing for proposed health measures that seek to establish the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Virology Science and Technology Institute. Go has previously filed Senate Bill No. 195, seeking to establish the CDC, and SBN 196 creating the virology institute. Both are designed to strengthen further the public healthcare sector of the country after the lessons learned from the challenges brought about by the COVID-19.