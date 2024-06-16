Bong Go's swift response to Mt. Kanlaon Eruption: immediate aid and advocacy for disaster resilience

Last June 3, Mt. Kanlaon, an active volcano on Negros Island, erupted, producing a 5,000-meter plume, as reported by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The steam-driven or phreatic explosion occurred at the summit vent at 6:51 p.m., prompting Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 2.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced on June 4 that the explosive eruption affected more than a thousand individuals.

In response, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through his Malasakit Team and in coordination with local government, led by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, swiftly mobilized to assist the victims, distributing food packs.

On Thursday, June 13, Go's Malasakit Team provided grocery packs to a total of 1,325 families from Bago City, Pontevedra, La Carlota City, La Castallena, and Moises Padilla, all in Negros Occidental.

Senator Go has consistently championed measures to enhance the country's disaster resiliency. He has been advocating for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, also known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This proposed legislation aims to establish a specialized agency dedicated to ensuring adaptive, disaster-resilient, and safe communities.

"Natural disasters such as the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon underscores the urgent need for a centralized, streamlined approach to disaster management," Senator Go stated. "By creating the Department of Disaster Resilience, we can ensure a more swift and effective response to emergencies."

The lawmaker also highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities.

"Ating alalayan ang ating mga evacuees kung ano ang makakatulong sa kanila. Importante, safe sila. As a senator, nag-file ako ng mandatory evacuation center para pagdating ng panahon ay hindi tayo mabibigla. Mayroon sana tayong malinis, maayos at dedicated na mga evacuation center sa mga probinsya at sa mga munisipyo, para hindi magamit ang mga paaralan, hindi maantala ang pag-aaral ng mga kabataan. Iyan talaga ang aking isinusulong," Go explained previously in an interview during his visit to Panglao, Bohol last June 5.

"Mayroon rin akong isinusulong, itong Department of Disaster Resilience. Importante ito na maging batas. Bill pa ito ngayon sa Senado na sana mayroon tayong departamento na nakatutok para sa mga disaster na coordinated with LGUs," he added.

As Senator Go continues to push for disaster-resilient measures, his immediate actions in response to the Kanlaon eruption demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the welfare and safety of affected residents.

The victims of Mt. Kanlaon's eruption have seen firsthand the importance of his advocacy for a more robust disaster management framework, which promises a better-prepared and more resilient country.

"Hindi ako titigil sa pag-push nito dahil importante ito. Katulad ng nangyari sa Negros (Island), sa Kanlaon mayroon dapat na departamento na nakatutok diyan. Coordination with Phivolcs, coordination with NDRRMC. Tutok tayo, ang koordinasyon," Go said.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.