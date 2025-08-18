PHILIPPINES, August 18 - Press Release

August 18, 2025 Gatchalian: Gambling sites hiding in apps must be shut down immediately "I am deeply concerned by reports that online gambling has infiltrated some of the most widely used digital platforms, including messaging apps and e-commerce sites such as Viber, Telegram, and Lazada. This is a malicious and predatory practice that we should not tolerate. I call on PAGCOR, DTI, and DICT to immediately order the delinking of online gambling sites from messaging and e-commerce platforms operating in the country. Kung saan-saan sila nagsusulputan. Dapat mas mabilis ang aksyon ng gobyerno! Hindi puwedeng basta na lang gawing sugalan ang ating mga cellphone at online apps."

