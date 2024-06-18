Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,332 in the last 365 days.

Leigh Sloan's Groundbreaking Book “Pride and Privilege” Delves into the Culture War and Navigating Toxic Conversations

Leigh Sloan

Leigh Sloan says today’s words are often weapons. "Pride and Privilege" helps de-weaponize words and create solutions amidst chaos.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leigh Sloan, acclaimed educator, political activist, speaker, and thought leader, latest non-fiction book "Pride and Privilege: expand your influence in cultural chaos," is a captivating book that delves into the root causes and practical solutions for the cultural war threatening to divide modern society. An honest analysis of why society is undergoing a cultural meltdown, “Pride and Privilege,” emphasizes the need for understanding and tolerance.

In "Pride and Privilege," Sloan illuminates the pervasive problem of negative thoughts and destructive philosophies. Her work provides readers with practical solutions and introduces new terminology designed to dismantle the harmful ideologies many have been taught. Sloan argues that developing a new mindset is necessary as the world becomes increasingly diverse and interconnected, underscoring the importance of overcoming bigotry and hatred.

"The war over our culture is no longer a theory—it is a clear and present reality. We can see the mayhem, but we often feel helpless in the face of invisible forces that seek to destroy the very fabric of our modern civilization. The line between good and evil seems blurred, and at times it can be difficult to tell whether you are part of the problem or the solution," says Sloan.

Written from a Christian perspective but intended for a broad audience, "Pride and Privilege" explores the Christian foundations of modern culture and how these principles clash with contemporary postmodern ideologies. The book equips readers with practical tools for effective communication across cultural divides while maintaining healthy boundaries.

"Readers gain clarification and new language for the rhetoric that so often gets weaponized in the culture wars. They will learn why privilege is not something to regret but something to be stewarded. It is a clarion call for everyone to move from being mere cogs in the wheel of society to active cultural architects in their own spheres of influence," Sloan adds.

"Pride and Privilege" is more than just a book; it is a guide for navigating the complexities of today's cultural landscape with wisdom and compassion. Sloan's insights offer a path forward for those seeking to bridge divides and build a more unified society.

"Simply brilliant. Leigh writes with a true gift for making profound concepts accessible in bite-sized chunks. She courageously holds a mirror to American culture pointing to strengths and weaknesses, while both identifying the problems and proposing real solutions. A must read for any true culture-creator."
- Dan McCollam
Author, Speaker, and Founder of Sounds of the Nations, Co-Founder of the Prophetic Company and Spiritual Intelligence Institute

For more information or to schedule an interview with Leigh Sloan, please follow this link: https://www.bravenation.online/

Amanda Kent
Boundless Media USA
+1 313-403-5636
email us here

You just read:

Leigh Sloan's Groundbreaking Book “Pride and Privilege” Delves into the Culture War and Navigating Toxic Conversations

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more