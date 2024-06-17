AHVAP Executive Director and EVP Earns CAE Designation
AHVAP Executive Director and EVP Earns Certified Association Executive DesignationATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Executive Director, Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr., has earned the prestigious Certified Association Executive designation from the American Society of Association Executives Center for Association Leadership.
The Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential is the marker of a committed association professional who has demonstrated the wide range of knowledge essential to manage an association in today’s challenging environment. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry. Less than five percent of all association professionals have achieved this mark of excellence. Earning the CAE credential is a three-part process which consists of a degree requirement, formal experience in Association Leadership, and earning a minimum of at least 100 hours of broad-based, association management-related professional development, as defined by the exam content outline, within the last five years of the month in which they submit their application to be eligible to sit for the CAE examination. The CAE Examination is rigorous and covers the core domains of Governance, Executive Leadership, Organizational Strategy, Operations, Business Development, Member and Stakeholder Engagement and Management, Advocacy, and Marketing & Communications.
“Albert Einstein said ‘Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.’ This quote perfectly describes Dr. Hudson Garrett and impact on both AHVAP and our healthcare value analysis profession. On behalf of the AVHAP Board of Directors and the full AHVAP membership, CONGRATULATIONS on achieving your CAE Certification! We are grateful for your work and dedication. The AHVAP Board of Directors is very proud of Dr. Garrett for earning this prestigious designation and what it represents to our Association.” says AHVAP Board President, Karen Niven.
ABOUT AHVAP
The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, Inc. (AHVAP) is an organization created from a nucleus of nurses and healthcare professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical practice and the supply chain processes. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, Value Analysis professionals guide clinical and other providers in the product, services and technology review and selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Value analysis professionals collaborate internally with physicians, providers, technologists, therapists, clinicians, non-clinicians, and executives and externally with Industry Partners to assure effective quality outcomes and improve the overall cost of healthcare delivery.
