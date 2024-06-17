Landmark U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit Strengthens Defense and Veteran Alliances
Charity golf tournament at Andrews Air Force Base, dedicated to raising funds for PTSD treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian war veterans.
Pioneering Collaboration for Peace and Support of U.S. and Ukrainian VeteransWASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit, held from June 5-7, 2024, marked a monumental step in strengthening the strategic alliance between the United States and Ukraine. This groundbreaking event, hosted at the Residence Inn Arlington Capital View in Washington D.C. and Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, united leaders from defense, policy, and veteran communities to forge a path toward peace and support for Ukrainian war veterans.
The summit was a collaborative effort, supported by esteemed partners including the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries, The Ukrainian Veterans Foundation, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Homeland Security Today, The Cipher Brief, People of Ukraine, ISOA, and USUBC. The event focused on enhancing defense cooperation, exploring innovative strategies, and empowering veterans through a series of impactful sessions and activities.
The summit opened with inspiring remarks from Samuel Cook, Founder of The Borderlands Foundation, and Serg Vysotsky, Vice President of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI). Their words set the tone for a series of dynamic discussions and collaborations aimed at fortifying the U.S.-Ukraine defense partnership. Ambassador Kurt Volcker delivered a compelling keynote address on "How to Win the War in Ukraine," providing strategic insights and rallying support for Ukraine's efforts.
Throughout the event, attendees engaged in comprehensive panels and discussions featuring notable speakers such as Peter Huessy, President of GeoStrategic Analysis, MG Volodomyr Koval, Former Deputy Commander to CIC of Ukraine, and Rob Lee, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. These sessions covered a wide range of topics, from the operational perspectives of the Ukraine-Russia conflict to the latest advancements in defense technology and strategic alliances.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan was a focal point of the summit, with insights provided by his advisors Daria Zarivna and Vladislav Vlasyuk, along with contributions from Kostiantyn Sokolovskyi, President of the Center of Strategic Initiatives and Assistance. This session underscored the importance of international collaboration in securing a peaceful future for Ukraine.
Innovative discussions on electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, and cyber warfare featured experts like Pavlo Parkhomenko, CTO at Accendum, John Kim, Founder of JetBridge, and Brandy Durham, VP of the Artificial Intelligence Practice at ManTech. These sessions highlighted the transformative impact of technology on modern warfare and the critical role of strategic agility.
The summit also placed a strong emphasis on the well-being and reintegration of veterans. Dr. Tamara Campbell, Executive Director of the Office of Mental Health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, provided key insights into mental health and PTSD treatment. Panels on veterans' reintegration featured leaders such as Olena Tolkachova, founder and head of the Azov Angels Charitable Foundation, and Serhii Koreniev, Deputy Mayor of Mykolaiv city, discussing comprehensive strategies for supporting veterans in their return to civilian life. Iryna Bedenko, an ambassador of the "Save the Limb" program, also contributed her expertise on veterans' prosthetics, showcasing the latest technological advances and their transformative impact on veterans' lives.
The event concluded with a charity golf tournament at Andrews Air Force Base, dedicated to raising funds for PTSD treatment and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainian war veterans. Participants, including GEN David Petraeus, engaged in a day of camaraderie and reflection, underscoring the shared commitment to supporting those who have served.
Throughout the summit, key figures such as Howard Lind, President of ISOA, Kristina Tanasichuk, Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today, and Michael Kofman, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for Peace, provided invaluable insights and guidance, contributing to the event's overall success.
The 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit was a resounding success, demonstrating the power of unity, innovation, and dedicated efforts to support peace and the well-being of veterans. This landmark event has set a strong foundation for future collaboration between the United States and Ukraine, heralding a new era of strategic partnership and support.
"The 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit was an incredible success, providing mission-critical knowledge on the defense of Ukraine and fostering invaluable relationships among attendees and presenting experts. I left with a deeper understanding of battlefield innovations and veterans' affairs, and formed meaningful friendships that will last a lifetime. I am eagerly looking forward to the 2nd Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit and collaborating on new projects with my new partners," said John Lyons – CEO I720 Global and Strategic Advisor to the 1st Freedom Summit
About the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:
The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit aims to strengthen international alliances in defense technologies and veteran support. This landmark event brings together military leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and veteran organizations from around the globe to collaborate on these critical areas.
For additional information on the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit and the Veterans Forum, or to register for future events, please visit - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
About Borderlands Foundation:
The Borderlands Foundation is committed to supporting Ukrainian war heroes through comprehensive rehabilitation programs and therapy for PTSD. With initiatives like the charity golf tournament, the foundation aims to foster unity, healing, and support for those who have served their countries bravely. For more information, please visit Borderlands Foundation Website - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
