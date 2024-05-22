Spotlight on Solidarity: Highlights from the Press Conference and Preview of the 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit
Uniting for Peace, Security, and Veteran Support
"Our mission is to provide comprehensive support to Ukrainian war heroes, ensuring their recovery and reintegration through innovative initiatives like the 'United by Golf' tournament,” commented Samuel Cook, founder of The Borderlands Foundation. “We are excited to meet in June in Washington DC to continue our important work.”
Press Conference Details:
Date: May 22, 2024 - Time: 12:00 Venue: Ukrainian Crisis Media Center
Speakers:
• Samuel Cook, Founder of The Borderlands Foundation
•. Dmytro Terpylo, Operations Director, The Borderlands Foundation
•. Iryna Turchak, Executive Director, United Help Ukraine
•. Serhii Vysotskyi, Deputy Chairman of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine
•. Tetyana Grubeniuk, Director of Revived Soldiers Ukraine
•. Olena Tolkachova "Hayka", Commander of the Azov Patronage Service, Hostage, and Head of the "Angels of Azov" BF, Senior Lieutenant of the 3rd Separate
Assault Brigade
•. Olena Gubka, Veteran, Golf Tournament Participant in the USA
•. Oleksandr Kikin, Veteran, Golf Tournament Participant in the USA
Key Highlights from the Press Conference:
The press conference served as a powerful prelude to the summit, emphasizing the critical role of global partnerships in supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts and the well-being of its veterans. Samuel Cook, founder of The Borderlands Foundation, highlighted the foundation's commitment to financing rehabilitation programs and PTSD therapy for Ukrainian war heroes.
Dmytro Terpylo, Operations Director at The Borderlands Foundation, detailed the success of the "United by Golf" tournament held in April near Kyiv, where Ukrainian war veterans found physical and psychological solace through the game of golf. This initiative will be extended to the prestigious Andrews Golf Course in June, aiming to unite veteran communities from Ukraine and the USA. He stated, "The upcoming summit and golf tournament symbolize the unity and strength of our international partnerships. Together, we can achieve lasting peace and security for Ukraine."
Upcoming U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:
The 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit, scheduled for June 5-7, 2024, is designed to unite leaders from defense sectors, veteran organizations, and strategic industries to forge pathways to victory and peace in Ukraine. The event comprises three pivotal forums:
•. U.S.–Ukraine Defense Forum: Focusing on tactical innovations and global security strategies.
•. U.S.–Ukraine Veterans Forum: Addressing veteran healthcare, policy reforms, and reintegration programs.
•. U.S.–Ukraine Charity Veterans Golf Tournament: Culminating the summit with an event dedicated to supporting Ukrainian war veterans, fostering camaraderie and community support.
•. Event Highlights:
•. Strategic Discussions and Panels: Featuring global experts in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and modern warfare challenges.
•. Networking and Collaboration Opportunities: Designed to foster long-term partnerships and innovative projects.
•. Keynote Speakers: Including U.S. Army General (Ret.) David Petraeus, who will share his insights on international defense collaboration.
Other attendees at this press conference offered their support and observations about the importance and impact of this upcoming the 1st Annual U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit. Iryna Turchak, Executive Director, United Help Ukraine stated, "Every initiative we undertake is a step towards healing and rebuilding our nation. The summit represents a critical opportunity for us to gather international support and share our story.”
"By bringing together defense experts and industry leaders, we are paving the way for innovative solutions to modern security challenges,” said Serhii Vysotskyi, Deputy Chairman of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine.
Olena Tolkachova "Hayka,” Commander of the Azov Patronage Service, Hostage, and Head of the "Angels of Azov" BF, Senior Lieutenant of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade stated, "Our veterans have shown unparalleled bravery. This summit is a testament to their sacrifice and the international community's commitment to their well-being."
"Golf has become a way for us to heal, both physically and mentally. Competing at Andrews Golf Course is a dream come true,” added Olena Gubka, Veteran, Golf Tournament Participant in the USA added her perspective and excitement in the following statement.
About the U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit:
The U.S.–Ukraine Freedom Summit aims to strengthen international alliances, enhance global security, and support veteran welfare through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions. The summit is organized by The Borderlands Foundation, United Help Ukraine, Revived Soldiers Ukraine, and other key partners.
About Borderlands Foundation:
The Borderlands Foundation is committed to supporting Ukrainian war heroes through comprehensive rehabilitation programs and therapy for PTSD. With initiatives like the charity golf tournament, the foundation aims to foster unity, healing, and support for those who have served their countries bravely. For more information, please visit Borderlands Foundation Website - https://summit.borderlands.com.ua/landing-page
Event Registration and Contact Information:
To register for the summit or the charity golf tournament, or for more information, interviews, or inquiries about the event, please contact the team at the Borderlands Foundation.
Website link: https://golf.borderlands.com.ua/en
Event Partners and Sponsors Announced this week:
The Ukrainian Veterans Foundation
Ukrainian Armor
Radionix
Revived Soldiers Ukraine
United Help Ukraine
People of Ukraine
Homeland Security Today
The Cipher Brief
International Stability Operations Association (ISOA)
U.S.-Ukraine Business Council (USUBC)
TEAL Drones a Red Cat Company
I720 Global, LLC.
