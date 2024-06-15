One Month After Massachusetts Disaster Declaration Over $4.8 Million Approved

FRAMINGHAM, MA –One month after President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration for Massachusetts for the severe storms and flooding that took place Sept. 11-13, 2023, in Bristol and Worcester counties, FEMA has provided 779 households with $4,863,642 in federal disaster assistance.

Of the total awarded, FEMA has approved $2,973,973 to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing and home repairs, and $1,889,668 to help survivors replace personal property and with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and other disaster-related items.

“We will continue to work with our state and local partners, making every effort to reach those affected by the September storms,” said Federal Coordinating Officer Bob Fogel. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone who is eligible for FEMA assistance receives it.”

FEMA home inspectors have completed 963 inspections, moving applicants through their program eligibility review process. And FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists have reached out to over 2,000 survivors to provide information about registering.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) have seen 514 individuals and have taken 175 registrations. DRCs are a great opportunity for individuals to meet with FEMA specialists for in-person one-on-one support. Two DRCs are currently open, one in Attleboro (at Bristol Community College, 11 Field Road) and one at the Leominster City Hall (25 West Street). Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centers are accessible to people with disabilities or who may not speak English well or need American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation services. The facilities are equipped with assistive technology equipment, including, Video Remote Interpreting, large print or braille material and amplified listening systems.

If you need a reasonable accommodation, sign language interpreter, or translation or interpreter assistance, please let a FEMA specialist at the center know. If a disaster survivor cannot travel to the DRC, FEMA will arrange a home visit.

Other ways to apply for FEMA assistance before the July 15 deadline include: visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App or calling 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or another relay service, give FEMA your number for that service when you call. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

