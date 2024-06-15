Morristown Man Charged in Grainger County Double Homicide

GRAINGER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in charges being placed against a Morristown man in connection to a homicide investigation that began in May.

On May 25th, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, TBI agents began working alongside the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths of Jonathan W. Atkins (DOB: 12/14/74) and Deven D. McDaniel (DOB: 6/20/91) after their bodies were discovered along Rocky Springs Road in Bean Station. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Aaron Ethan White (DOB: 12/29/89) was the individual responsible for killing the victims.

On Friday, investigators obtained warrants for Aaron White, charging him with two counts of Criminal Homicide. Attempts to locate White have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Aaron White is 6’1”, 220 pounds, with blue eyes. He is believed to currently have a shaved head and beard.