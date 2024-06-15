【Reinforce golden calling card】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” grandly commences today (15 June)

MACAU, June 15 - 【MGTO】“International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” features vibrant highlights

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) as a first-time event, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” (referred to as the “Fest”) is grandly unveiled today (15 June). Comprising three grand highlights, the Fest is the largest international event of gastronomic culture organized by MGTO over the years, gathering delegates from 29 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy across six continents. The event fosters concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy”, radiates the city’s strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, and reinforces its status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

“Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is organized by MGTO, co-organized by the Macao University of Tourism and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau ZAPE, and in collaboration with the six integrated resort enterprises, with the support of many other entities.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Mayor of Phuket of Thailand, Saroj Angkanapilas; Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy, UCCN and Focal Point of San Antonio of USA, Colleen Swain; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng, and MGTO Director and Macao SAR (China) Focal Point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, officiated the opening ceremony together with the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises among others.

Reinforce Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis

MGTO Director and Macao SAR (China) Focal Point to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed in her address that through meticulous preparations, MGTO brings onto stage the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao”. It mirrors the Office’s commitment to Macao’s positioning endorsed by the Country, to radiate the city’s strengths as an international platform. MGTO strives to expand Macao’s impact as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and continue enriching what the city has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure, reinforcing Macao’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Secretary of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Denise Bax, also delivered an address through video. She indicated that seven years after its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, Macao has demonstrated how culture and creativity, especially gastronomy in all its forms, can contribute to building the sustainable cities of tomorrow. UNESCO commends Macao’s continued efforts and will remain dedicated to further harnessing the potential of culture and creativity together with its Creative Cities worldwide.

Cluster Coordinator of the Cities of Gastronomy, UCCN and Focal Point of San Antonio of USA, Colleen Swain, was present at the event. In her speech, she expressed thankfulness to Macao for being a leader in the network by hosting this event. She believes that everyone in the subnetwork will agree that this is an event that they look forward to annually and through Macao’s generosity, Cities of Gastronomy can gather to learn, share, and experience.

Greatest international event of gastronomic culture over the years in dual celebration

The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is held at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June. It is the largest international event of gastronomic culture organized by MGTO over the years, in dual celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, while joining the rest of the world to celebrate the Sustainable Gastronomy Day on 18 June. Radiating the city’s strengths as a platform, the event fosters gastronomic preservation and international exchange among various Creative Cities of Gastronomy, contributing to the sustainable development of Macao’s tourism industry and the world, and supporting the achievement of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Three major highlights manifest Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform

Upon a total area of 6,500 square meters approximately, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomes representatives from 29 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from 18 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, the highest number of participating Creative Cities over the years. The participants represent over half of all the Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the globe.

The Fest features three major highlights as follows: the “International Gastronomy Promenade” presents 100 Asian food stalls; the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” stages 60 sessions of culinary showcase by acclaimed chefs; resuming after the pandemic, the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will lead profound discussions on concerted development between the fields of gastronomy and wellness. About 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone are available, alongside lively performances. The event is set to showcase the diverse gastronomic culture from different creative cities of gastronomy and Macao’s glamour of “tourism + gastronomy” in colorful ways, ready to enrich travelers’ experience.

Residents and visitors can enjoy special offers online

MGTO presents an interactive zone of the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” on its WeChat mini-program “MGTO’s Interactive Zone”. Residents and visitors can check out the event program and play interactive games there. They can come to the event and check in on social media in exchange for small gifts. The game period will go on until 23 June. MGTO also partners with Macau Pass to provide special offers online on MPay and mPass, hoping to attract residents and visitors to the event.

Free shuttle bus service and free admission for the public

The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” offers free admission for the public. During the Fest (14 – 23 June), free shuttle bus service is provided along three routes from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., from Border Gate, Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo and the hotel resorts of the six integrated resort enterprises in Cotai District (MGM Cotai, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, Studio City, Galaxy Macau, Wynn Palace and The Venetian Macao, passing by Taipa Central Park along the way) respectively, to the event venue. Residents and visitors can conveniently arrive at the Fest for the lively vibes.

For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.