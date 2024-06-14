SECNAV Travels to Argentina; Meets with Key Civilian and Military Leaders

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina– Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro continued his visit to South America with a series of engagements in Buenos Aires, Argentina, meeting with service members and Argentine civilian and military leadership June 13-14.

Del Toro met with staff at the U.S. Embassy Buenos Aires where he performed a reenlistment ceremony for a Sailor and greeted U.S. service members. Secretary Del Toro then met with civilian and military experts to discuss the Embassy's work in Buenos Aires and priorities for enhancing naval partnerships with the Government of Argentina. Secretary Del Toro expressed his appreciation for the Embassy’s recent work supporting Argentine engagement with USS George Washington (CVN 73) carrier strike group as part of Southern Seas 2024 and for their expertise and collaboration that assisted with other recent advances in the bilateral military relationship.

On Friday, the Secretary met with the Argentine Chief of the Joint Staff, General Xavier Isaac. During the meeting, Secretary Del Toro highlighted Argentina's longstanding and valued partnership and recent concrete steps taken by Argentina to support international military cooperation.

Del Toro also met with Secretary of Defense for External Affairs Juan Battaleme. Secretary Del Toro reinforced his commitment to strengthening U.S.-Argentine maritime partnerships and finding creative ways to support Argentina’s interest in expanding its naval role in the world.

Del Toro ended his visit by meeting with Argentine Chief of the Navy Rear Admiral Carlos Allievi to discuss priorities for enhancing capabilities and opportunities to work together to do so.

“I am deeply appreciative of the partnership with Argentina,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Our two countries maintain a bilateral relationship based on our economic ties and shared interests, including democracy, human rights, and enduring ties to the sea as exemplified by our dependence on seaborne trade.”

The Department of the Navy collaborates closely with U.S. Southern Command to fortify our already strong bilateral military cooperation with the Argentine Navy.

