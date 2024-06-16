A revolutionary new method for finding extraterrestrial life
A virtual video camera is set to show an exciting new way to explore the universe, discover extraterrestrial life, and change cosmology forever.LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, June 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on new discoveries regarding the fundamental nature of light, it will become possible to see exoplanets as if there is a video camera stationed on the surface of an exoplanet.
It is claimed that starlight mostly drowns out reflected light from exoplanets making it very difficult to see such planets. But a new technique is revealed for the first time that gets round this problem.
Light is a well-studied subject, yet there are many misconceptions concerning light’s fundamental nature. Some mysteries about light continue to puzzle scientists even today in the 21st Century. But now, in a new book 'Final Theory of Light: & Finding Extraterrestrials' these puzzles are resolved and revealed for the first time.
For example, what exactly makes the speed of light always constant; why light can never bend, bounce or reflect off anything (this is very misunderstood); why all light-photons in the universe are identical; the spurious nature of the quantum theory of light; how to see exoplanets in full detail; how the famous double-slit experiments of light misled the world; exactly how objects convey their colours to our eyes, and much more.
Quantum physics is overdue for a monumental change of direction. This book sets the standard for such a change and is expected to have a lasting impact on the scientific community and beyond.
The 'Final Theory of Light: & Finding Extraterrestrials' gives you a fundamental understanding of light as never before. It is written for a general audience to enjoy, regardless of background or expertise. Unlike other books on science it avoids taking you down scientific blind alleys and rabbit holes full of confusing misconceptions.
Whether you’re involved in science, cosmology, optics, astrophysics, technology or physics generally, this book is an absolute must read and may save years of fruitless study and research. Available in English (Final Theory of Light: & Finding Extraterrestrials) or in Spanish (Teoría Final de la Luz: Y Búsqueda de extraterrestres).
