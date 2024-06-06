A new theory of everything that explains how all aspects of the universe are linked together
A grand unification theory that brings together the four forces of nature (gravity, electromagnetism, weak and strong forces) into one single force.LONDON, ENGLAND, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holy grail of cosmologists has been to find a master theory that provides a singular, all-encompassing, coherent theoretical framework of physics that fully explains and links together all aspects of the Universe. This book reveals precisely that.
The gravity postulated by relativity is shown to be incorrect and is replaced by universal inertial gravity, an all encompassing theory of gravity that includes the gravity we are all familiar with and the gravity of subatomic particles.
Along the way, many spurious concepts and misconceptions about the Universe are busted wide open. For example, why dark energy and dark matter are non-existent and unnecessary in the universe; what keeps galaxies together; how black holes truly work; the common link between the gravity of big things and quantum gravity; the future exploration of exoplanets; how the Universe will end; what came before the Big Bang; and much more.
The Final Theory of Everything is destined to revolutionise cosmology and astrophysics at a fundamental level and change forever the way we think about the Universe.
This is a book for anybody wanting to know more about our astonishing Universe and the world we inhabit. It is written for a general audience for all to enjoy. The book will be of special interest to scientists and physicists, as it can save years of fruitless and misguided research, and set cosmology on a firmer footing leading to exciting new discoveries in the future.
The Final Theory of Everything by Russell Eaton is published by DeliveredOnline.com and is available from Amazon.com and other booksellers internationally.
Russell Eaton is a British author with a passionate interest in cosmology. His books ‘Final Theory of Everything’ and ‘Final Theory of Light’ are his biggest projects. He has lived in the UK and in Ecuador, and keeps an interest in any and all the wonders of the world and the Universe.
