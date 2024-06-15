Pilgrims to Stand Today at Arafat

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About two million pilgrims gathered on Saturday, the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah, at the hill of Arafat to observe the pinnacle of Hajj. Previously, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged the pilgrims to prepare for their journey to Arafat, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the scheduled departure times to ensure a smooth and orderly performance of the rituals.

In several posts on its social media accounts, the Ministry advised: "Guests of the Most Merciful, to avoid missing your means of transportation, ensure you know the departure schedules, attend on time, and avoid crowding and gatherings." Pilgrims were also encouraged to follow the instructions of organizers and maintain continuous coordination with their group leaders.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reiterated the necessity for every conforming pilgrim to carry their Nusuk card, the only approved document for entry. Pilgrims without this card will not be permitted to access the plain of Arafat or other holy sites.

Security teams involved in organizing the Hajj have intensified their efforts to safeguard the pilgrims and apprehend violators without a Nusuk card. This includes comprehensive preparations and strict procedures to ensure the comfort of pilgrims, utilizing smart applications that help authorities distinguish between conforming pilgrims and violators. Additionally, new security and health measures have been implemented by Saudi authorities for the first time this year.

The Nusuk card, introduced by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, aims to facilitate the movement of conforming pilgrims between Makkah and the holy sites, provide access to health services, and enable authorities to locate pilgrims' residences.

The Saudi authorities have confirmed the readiness of the holy sites to welcome the pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1445 AH. The Holy Sites Train is also prepared to transport pilgrims, expecting to carry over two million passengers across more than 2,000 trips during the seven days of operation starting from the seventh of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Upgraded Arafat camps and enhanced green spaces have been completed to provide shade and alleviate temperatures. Special pathways for the elderly and people with special needs, as well as a golf cart path.

The Plain of Arafat, a flat plain with the notable Mount Arafat (Mount Al-Rahma), stands 30 meters high, with a summit reachable via 91 steps and a 4-meter tall monument at its center. Arafat is encircled by a chain of mountains, bordered by Wadi Uranah, and located approximately 15 kilometers east of Makkah, 10 kilometers from Mina, and 6 kilometers from Muzdalifah, covering an area of about 4.10 square kilometers.

Since Friday morning, the eighth of Dhu al-Hijjah, pilgrims have been gathering at Mina to observe the Day of Tarwiyah, following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad. Mina, situated between Makkah and Muzdalifah, lies 7 kilometers northeast of the Grand Mosque.

