Ulcerative Colitis Market Size in the 7MM was around USD 8,400 Million in 2023, estimated DelveInsight

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Ulcerative Colitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Ulcerative Colitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report

• June 2024:- AbbVie-A Multicenter, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Lutikizumab for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and bleeding from the lining of the rectum and colon (large intestine). The purpose of this study is to assess how safe and effective lutikizumab is in adult subjects with UC and how lutikizumab compares to adalimumab in the treatment of UC. Adverse events and changes in disease activity will be assessed.

• June 2024:- Landos Biopharma Inc.-A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multiple Dose, Multicenter Phase 2 Induction Study With Long-Term Extension to Evaluate the Clinical Activity and Safety of Oral NX-13 in Participants w/ Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis. Phase 2 induction study with a long-term extension (LTE) period in participants with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC).

• June 2024:- Pfizer- A Randomized, Double Blind, Placebo Controlled, 52 Week Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Etrasimod in Subjects With Moderately Active Ulcerative Colitis. The purpose of this study is to determine whether oral etrasimod is a safe and effective treatment for moderately active ulcerative colitis in adult participants.

• The total Ulcerative Colitis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM comprised approximately 3,114,000 cases in 2023 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

• The United States contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent ulcerative colitis population, acquiring ~47% of the 7MM in 2023. Whereas Germany and Japan accounted for around 10% each of the total 7MM population share in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight estimates, the severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Ulcerative colitis were approximately 521,000 mild and 860,000 total moderate to severe cases in 2023 in EU4 and the UK. These cases are projected to increase during the forecasted period.

• In 2023, among the total number of treated patients of ulcerative colitis in Japan, moderate-to-severe patients treated in first-line were highest and are expected to rise in the forecasted period (2024-2034).

• The leading Ulcerative Colitis Companies such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd, and others

• Promising Ulcerative Colitis Therapies such as VE202, Vancomycin Oral Capsule, PL8177, Mirikizumab, Vixarelimab, and others.

Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Severity-specific Cases

• Age-specific Cases

• Total Treated Cases

Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market

In treating ulcerative colitis, the primary purpose is to provide symptomatic relief to the patients. Various treatment options may help the patient remain in control of the condition and lead a complete and rewarding life, but there is no proven cure for ulcerative colitis, and flare-ups may recur. A combination of treatment options can help the patient to stay in control of their disease and lead a fulfilling life. Treatment for ulcerative colitis is complex and comprises the use of medication, alterations in diet and nutrition, and at times surgical procedures to repair or remove affected portions of the patient’s GI tract. Medication for ulcerative colitis can suppress the colon’s inflammation and allow tissues to heal. Symptoms, including diarrhea, bleeding, and abdominal pain, can also be reduced and controlled with effective medication. The medications currently used for the treatment are Amino salicylates, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, biologic therapies, JAK inhibitors, and S1P receptor modulators. At times, combination therapy and dietary supplementation are also prescribed.

Ulcerative Colitis Market Insights

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the colon with a relapsing-remitting pattern that can affect individuals of all ages. The current treatment landscape of ulcerative colitis consists of conventional therapies such as aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-TNF agents [HUMIRA (adalimumab), REMICADE (infliximab), and Simponi (golimumab)], antiadhesion molecules [ENTYVIO (vedolizumab)], and, more recently, small molecule directed against the JAK pathways [XELJANZ (tofacitinib)], and anti-IL12/23 [STELARA (ustekinumab)].

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Landscape

Ulcerative Colitis treatment is complex and comprises the use of medication, alterations in diet and nutrition, and at times surgical procedures to repair or remove affected portions of the patient’s gastrointestinal tract. The current treatment landscape of Ulcerative Colitis consists of conventional choices such as aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-TNF agents (HUMIRA [adalimumab], REMICADE [infliximab], and SIMPONI [golimumab]), antiadhesion molecules (ENTYVIO [vedolizumab]), and, more recently, small molecule directed against the JAK pathways (XELJANZ [tofacitinib]), anti-IL12/23 (STELARA [ustekinumab]), and S1P receptor modulator (ZEPOSIA [ozanimod]).

Scope of the Ulcerative Colitis Market Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Ulcerative Colitis Companies- Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, EA Pharma, Kissei Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Galapagos NV, Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb), AbbVie, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Landos Biopharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics (AltruBio), Abivax, Connect Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, InDex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd, and others

• Ulcerative Colitis Therapies- VE202, Vancomycin Oral Capsule, PL8177, Mirikizumab, Vixarelimab, and others.

• Ulcerative Colitis Market Dynamics: Ulcerative Colitis Market drivers and Ulcerative Colitis Market Barriers

• Ulcerative Colitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5. Ulcerative Colitis Executive Summary

6. Ulcerative Colitis Market Disease Background and Overview

7. Ulcerative Colitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Ulcerative Colitis Marketed Therapies

10. Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Drugs

11. Ulcerative Colitis: The 7MM Analysis

12. Ulcerative Colitis Market Access and Reimbursement

13. Ulcerative Colitis KOL Views

14. Ulcerative Colitis SWOT Analysis

15. Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.